Seattle Mariners (85-71, L2)
vs. Oakland Athletics (95-62, W1)
7:10 p.m. | Safeco Field | Seattle, Wash.
TV: ROOT | Radio: 710 AM | Stream: MLB.tv
[ Using our mobile app? Switch to browser » ]
STARTING LINEUPS
RHP Mike Leake (10-10, 4.10) vs. LHP Brett Anderson (4-5, 3.96)
In case you missed it:
Top stories:
Felix Hernandez ‘so proud to be an American’ after becoming a U.S. citizen
Mailbag | Searching for positives in 2018, and why you won’t see any top prospects soon
Nelson Cruz wants to stay in Seattle, but he’s still waiting to hear from the Mariners
Most Read Sports Stories
- Peter McLoughlin out as Seahawks president and CEO in organizational restructuring
- Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor raises 12th man flag, reveals he has spinal stenosis WATCH
- Earl Thomas in his own words: On sitting out Seahawks practice, and whether he might get traded
- What the national media are saying about the Seahawks' first home win
- Announcing the Final Four of our (unofficial) tournament to name Seattle's future NHL team
Daniel Vogelbach patiently waiting for an extended chance with the Mariners
Mariners may have found utility man for 2019 in Kristopher Negron
Stone | As another season ends in frustration, Mariners caught in worst kind of limbo
Mailbag | All things Nelson Cruz, including a possible future with … the Astros?
Mailbag | Buyer’s remorse on Dipoto and Servais? Will Ichiro play in Japan?
On deck:
Wednesday | 7:10 p.m. | vs. A’s
RHP Felix Hernandez (8-13, 5.46) vs. RHP Edwin Jackson (6-3, 3.18)
Thursday | 7:10 p.m. | vs. Rangers
TBA vs. TBA
Friday | 7:10 p.m. | vs. Rangers
TBA vs. TBA
Saturday | 6:10 p.m. | vs. Rangers
TBA vs. TBA
Saturday | 12:10 p.m. | vs. Rangers
TBA vs. TBA
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.