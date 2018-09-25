Share story

By

Seattle Mariners (85-71, L2)
vs. Oakland Athletics (95-62, W1)

7:10 p.m. | Safeco Field | Seattle, Wash.

TV: ROOT | Radio: 710 AM | Stream: MLB.tv

[ Using our mobile app? Switch to browser » ]

⇓ Jump to comments ⇓

STARTING LINEUPS

RHP Mike Leake (10-10, 4.10) vs. LHP Brett Anderson (4-5, 3.96)

In case you missed it:

Monday | A’s 7, Mariners 3 » 

Top stories:

Felix Hernandez ‘so proud to be an American’ after becoming a U.S. citizen

Mailbag | Searching for positives in 2018, and why you won’t see any top prospects soon

Nelson Cruz wants to stay in Seattle, but he’s still waiting to hear from the Mariners

Most Read Sports Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Daniel Vogelbach patiently waiting for an extended chance with the Mariners

Mariners may have found utility man for 2019 in Kristopher Negron

Stone | As another season ends in frustration, Mariners caught in worst kind of limbo

Mailbag | All things Nelson Cruz, including a possible future with … the Astros?

Mailbag | Buyer’s remorse on Dipoto and Servais? Will Ichiro play in Japan?

On deck:

Wednesday | 7:10 p.m. | vs. A’s

RHP Felix Hernandez (8-13, 5.46) vs. RHP Edwin Jackson (6-3, 3.18)

Thursday | 7:10 p.m. | vs. Rangers

TBA vs. TBA

Friday | 7:10 p.m. | vs. Rangers

TBA vs. TBA

Saturday | 6:10 p.m. | vs. Rangers

TBA vs. TBA

Saturday | 12:10 p.m. | vs. Rangers

TBA vs. TBA

Seattle Times sports staff