The Padres took both games of the series at Safeco Field. Now the Mariners head to Los Angeles to take on the Angels.
Seattle Mariners (79-66, L2)
at Los Angeles Angels (72-73, W1)
7:07 p.m. | Angel Stadium | Anaheim, Calif.
TV: ROOT | Radio: 710 AM | Stream: MLB.tv
STARTING LINEUPS
Mike Leak (9-9, 4-11) vs. TBA
In case you missed it:
Wednesday | Padres 5, Mariners 4: M’s get swept at home by San Diego
Top stories:
Larry Stone | As another season ends in frustration, Mariners caught in limbo
James Paxton is ill and might miss Friday’s start in Los Angeles
Mailbag | Buyer’s remorse on Dipoto and Servais? Will Ichiro play in Japan?
Franklin Gutierrez back at Safeco Field contemplating a comeback
Mariners show some pregame fight with altercation in the clubhouse
On deck:
Friday | 7:07 p.m. | @ Angels
TBA vs. Matt Shoemaker (2-0, 3.45)
Saturday | 6:07 p.m. | @ Angels
Erasmo Ramirez (2-3, 5.31) vs. Andrew Heaney (9-9, 3.98)
Sunday | 1:07 p.m. | @ Angels
Marco Gonzales (12-9, 4.24) vs. Jaime Barria (10-9, 3.53)
