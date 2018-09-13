The Padres took both games of the series at Safeco Field. Now the Mariners head to Los Angeles to take on the Angels.

Seattle Mariners (79-66, L2)
at Los Angeles Angels (72-73, W1)

7:07 p.m. | Angel Stadium | Anaheim, Calif.

TV: ROOT | Radio: 710 AM | Stream: MLB.tv

STARTING LINEUPS

Mike Leak (9-9, 4-11) vs. TBA

On deck:

Friday | 7:07 p.m. | @ Angels

TBA vs. Matt Shoemaker (2-0, 3.45)

Saturday | 6:07 p.m. | @ Angels

Erasmo Ramirez (2-3, 5.31) vs. Andrew Heaney (9-9, 3.98)

Sunday | 1:07 p.m. | @ Angels

Marco Gonzales (12-9, 4.24) vs. Jaime Barria (10-9, 3.53)

Seattle Times sports staff