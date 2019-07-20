Seattle Mariners (40-60, W1)
vs. Los Angeles Angels (50-49, L1)
6:10 p.m. | T-Mobile Park | Seattle
TV: ROOT | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: MLB.tv
LHP Wade LeBlanc (5-3, 5.15) vs. RHP Griffin Canning (3-5, 4.75)
STARTING LINEUPS
A Twitter List by SeaTimesSports
RelatedMore from Edgar Week
- On his path to the Hall, Edgar Martinez never forgot his humble hometown
- Want to hit like Edgar Martinez? Start with these ‘Secrets of the Hitting Tee’
- For fans and teammates alike, why the connection to Edgar Martinez is so deep and so emotional
- Measuring Greatness: The astounding numbers behind Edgar's Hall-of-Fame career
- Inside the room: Edgar Martinez brings his trademark cool to Hall of Fame moment
- How a four-error game helped Edgar Martinez become a Hall of Famer
More
RelatedMore Mariners coverage
- Sunday Mailbag: Does Domingo Santana have a spot on the team post-'step back'?
- Trending toward 95 losses, how does Scott Servais measure M's improvement?
- Assessing the Mariners' likely trade chips as deadline looms
- Adam Jude's midseason MiLB awards: Jarred Kelenic, Ljay Newsome take top honors
- Calkins: Is it fair to blame Scott Servais for Mariners' struggles during 'step back'?
- Analysis: A progress report on Jerry Dipoto and the Mariners' offseason moves
More
Seattle Times sports staff
Most Read Sports Stories
- Kelsey Plum returns to UW, searching for the same happiness that brought her college glory
- Let's make a deal? Assessing the Mariners' likely trade chips as deadline looms | Analysis
- Ranking the Seahawks’ roster | Positions 45-31: A lot of rookies expected to play key roles | Analysis
- Storm’s Natasha Howard denies domestic-abuse allegations, accuses wife of stabbing her and taking nearly $600,000
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.