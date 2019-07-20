By

Seattle Mariners (40-60, W1)

vs. Los Angeles Angels (50-49, L1)

6:10 p.m. | T-Mobile Park | Seattle

TV: ROOT | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: MLB.tv

LHP Wade LeBlanc (5-3, 5.15) vs. RHP Griffin Canning (3-5, 4.75)

STARTING LINEUPS

Last Night

SEA 10, LAA 0: Mike Leake gets three outs away from perfect game

