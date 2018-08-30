Share story

Seattle Mariners (74-59, L3)
at Oakland Athletics (80-54, L1)

7:05 p.m. | O.Co Coliseum | Oakland, Calif.

TV: ROOT | Radio: 710 AM | Stream: MLB.tv

STARTING LINEUPS

LHP Wade LeBlanc (7-3, 3.92) vs. RHP Frankie Montas (5-3, 3.75)

 

On deck:

 

Friday | 7:05 p.m. | @ A’s

RHP Mike Leake vs. RHP Mike Fiers

Saturday | 6:05 p.m. | @ A’s

LHP James Paxton vs. RHP Daniel Mengden

Sunday | 1:05 p.m. | @ A’s

RHP Felix Hernandez vs. RHP Edwin Jackson

