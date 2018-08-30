Seattle Mariners (74-59, L3)
at Oakland Athletics (80-54, L1)
7:05 p.m. | O.Co Coliseum | Oakland, Calif.
TV: ROOT | Radio: 710 AM | Stream: MLB.tv
[ Using our mobile app? Switch to browser » ]
STARTING LINEUPS
LHP Wade LeBlanc (7-3, 3.92) vs. RHP Frankie Montas (5-3, 3.75)
In case you missed it:
Wednesday | Padres 8, Mariners 3 »
Top stories:
M’s 2019 spring training schedule includes two exhibition games at Safeco Field
King County delays vote on $180 million public funding request for Safeco Field
Most Read Sports Stories
- Seahawks trade for Packers QB Brett Hundley, give up 2019 sixth-round pick
- Sounders star forward and U.S. soccer legend Clint Dempsey announces his retirement VIEW
- Top Dawgs: Can Jake Browning and Myles Gaskin win a title and go out as UW's best class ever?
- Seahawks rookie Poona Ford out to prove he's so much more than a measurement
- Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett says 'words can't even explain' how he feels after signing 3-year extension WATCH
M’s nixed in 2-1 loss to San Diego Padres
A bet is a bet: Check out M’s manager Scott Servais’ new ‘do
M’s bring up RHP Shawn Armstrong from Class AAA Tacoma
Sunday Mailbag | Examining playoff droughts in MLB history and why no one wants Kyle Seager
The most interesting man in baseball? It might be Mariners bullpen coach Brian DeLunas
LHP Marco Gonzales scratched from Wednesday start and placed on 10-day DL
Mariners’ No. 2 prospect Evan White earns Cal League honors after monster week
On deck:
Friday | 7:05 p.m. | @ A’s
RHP Mike Leake vs. RHP Mike Fiers
Saturday | 6:05 p.m. | @ A’s
LHP James Paxton vs. RHP Daniel Mengden
Sunday | 1:05 p.m. | @ A’s
RHP Felix Hernandez vs. RHP Edwin Jackson
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.