It's not over 'til it's over, right? The Mariners have won three in a row and look to sweep the Angels in their own ballpark. But they're still 7 1/2 games behind Oakland with 14 to play. Follow along for live updates as Marco Gonzales starts the series finale.
Seattle Mariners (82-66, W3)
at Los Angeles Angels (73-76, L3)
1:07 p.m. | Angel Stadium | Anaheim, Calif.
TV: ROOT | Radio: 710 AM | Stream: MLB.tv
STARTING LINEUPS
LHP Marco Gonzales (12-9, 4.24) vs. RHP Jaime Barria (10-9, 3.53)
On deck:
Monday | 5:10 p.m. | @ Astros
RHP Mike Leake (10-9, 3.99) vs. LHP Framber Valdez (3-1, 2.66)
Tuesday | 5:10 p.m. | @ Astros
LHP Wade LeBlanc (8-4, 3.56) vs. RHP Gerrit Cole (14-5, 2.88)
Wednesday | 5:10 p.m. | @ Astros
TBA vs. LHP Dallas Keuchel (11-10, 3.57)
