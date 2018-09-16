It's not over 'til it's over, right? The Mariners have won three in a row and look to sweep the Angels in their own ballpark. But they're still 7 1/2 games behind Oakland with 14 to play. Follow along for live updates as Marco Gonzales starts the series finale.

Seattle Mariners (82-66, W3)
at Los Angeles Angels (73-76, L3)

1:07 p.m. | Angel Stadium | Anaheim, Calif.

TV: ROOT | Radio: 710 AM | Stream: MLB.tv

STARTING LINEUPS

LHP Marco Gonzales (12-9, 4.24) vs. RHP Jaime Barria (10-9, 3.53)

On deck:

Monday | 5:10 p.m. | @ Astros

RHP Mike Leake (10-9, 3.99) vs. LHP Framber Valdez (3-1, 2.66)

Tuesday | 5:10 p.m. | @ Astros

LHP Wade LeBlanc (8-4, 3.56) vs. RHP Gerrit Cole (14-5, 2.88)

Wednesday | 5:10 p.m. | @ Astros

TBA vs. LHP Dallas Keuchel (11-10, 3.57)

Seattle Times sports staff