Seattle Mariners (25-35, W1)

vs. Los Angeles Angels (27-30, L2)

4:15 p.m. | T-Mobile Park | Seattle

TV: FOX | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: MLB.tv

LHP Tommy Milone (1-1, 3.38) vs. LHP Andrew Heaney (0-0, 3.60)

STARTING LINEUPS

You’ll notice Jay Bruce is not in the Mariners lineup. Is that because of the left-hander the Angels are throwing, Andrew Heaney, or is because of this morning’s trade rumors connecting him to the Phillies? Ryan Divish has more on that here.

