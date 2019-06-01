Seattle Mariners (25-35, W1)
vs. Los Angeles Angels (27-30, L2)
4:15 p.m. | T-Mobile Park | Seattle
TV: FOX | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: MLB.tv
LHP Tommy Milone (1-1, 3.38) vs. LHP Andrew Heaney (0-0, 3.60)
STARTING LINEUPS
You’ll notice Jay Bruce is not in the Mariners lineup. Is that because of the left-hander the Angels are throwing, Andrew Heaney, or is because of this morning’s trade rumors connecting him to the Phillies? Ryan Divish has more on that here.
