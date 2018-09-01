After splitting their first two games in Oakland, the Mariners have James Paxton on the mound, making his first start since taking a line drive off the forearm against the A's two weeks ago.
Seattle Mariners (75-60, L1)
at Oakland Athletics (81-55, W1)
6:05 p.m. | O.Co Coliseum | Oakland, Calif.
TV: ROOT | Radio: 710 AM | Stream: MLB.tv
STARTING LINEUPS
LHP James Paxton (10-5, 3.68) vs. RHP Daniel Mengden (6-6, 4.28)
On deck:
Sunday | 1:05 p.m. | @ A’s
RHP Felix Hernandez (8-12, 5.49) vs. RHP Edwin Jackson (4-3, 3.03)
Monday | 6:10 p.m. | @ A’s
TBA vs. TBA
