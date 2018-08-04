The last time James Paxton faced the Blue Jays, it went pretty well. The Mariners would love for another no-no, but they'll take another seven shutout innings. Follow along as the M's four-game series against Toronto continues.
Seattle Mariners (63-46, L3)
vs. Toronto Blue Jays (49-59, W1)
7:10 p.m. | Safeco Field | Seattle, Wash.
TV: ROOT | Radio: 710 AM | Stream: MLB.tv
STARTING LINEUPS
LHP James Paxton (9-4, 3.49) vs. RHP Marco Estrada (4-8, 4.90)
On deck:
Sunday | 1:10 p.m. | vs. Blue Jays
RHP Mike Leake (8-7, 4.16) vs. RHP Sam Gaviglio (2-4, 5.10)
