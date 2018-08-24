After failing to pick up ground on the Astros in their three-game set at Safeco, the Mariners head to first-place Arizona to begin an NL West stretch 4.5 back of a playoff spot. Erasmo Ramirez goes against Zack Godley in Game 1 at Chase Field.
Seattle Mariners (72-56, L1)
at Arizona Diamondbacks (71-56, W2)
6:40 p.m. | Chase Field | Phoenix, Ariz.
TV: ROOT | Radio: 770 AM | Stream: MLB.tv
[ Using our mobile app? Switch to browser » ]
STARTING LINEUPS
RHP Erasmo Ramirez (0-2, 5.49) vs. RHP Zack Godley (13-6, 4.44)
In case you missed it:
Wednesday | Astros 10, Mariners 7 »
Top stories:
After scary year with cancer, Angie Mentink savors the daily drumbeat of baseball
Mariners scratch starter Mike Leake an hour before first pitch Tuesday night due to illness
M’s and Jerry DiPoto are stuck with this rotation after a lack of roster moves
Mariners reliever Sam Tuivailala unlikely to return until 2019
Mailbag | Really, can M’s make playoffs? Edwin Diaz for AL Cy Young?
On deck:
Saturday | 5:10 p.m. | @ Diamondbacks
TBA vs. LHP Robbie Ray (3-2, 4.91)
Sunday | 1:10 p.m. | @ Diamondbacks
TBA vs. RHP Zack Greinke (12-8, 3.06)
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.