When James Paxton exited his last start, Felix Hernandez came in and allowed two runs over 5 2/3 innings. Now that he's formally back in the rotation filling in, can he replicate the success? Felix and the M's take on Gerrit Cole in their opener vs. the Astros.
Seattle Mariners (71-54, L1)
vs. Houston Astros (75-49, W1)
7:10 p.m. | Safeco Field | Seattle, Wash.
TV: ROOT | Radio: 710 AM | Stream: MLB.tv
STARTING LINEUPS
RHP Felix Hernandez (8-11, 5.62) vs. RHP Gerrit Cole (11-5, 2.71)
On deck:
Tuesday | 7:10 p.m. | vs. Astros
RHP Mike Leake (8-7, 3.90) vs. TBA
Wednesday | 1:10 p.m. | vs. Astros
LHP Marco Gonzales (12-8, 3.91) vs. TBA
