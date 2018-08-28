After taking two of three from the NL West leaders, the Mariners head west — and south in the division race — for a pair against the Padres. Felix Hernandez gets the start in the opener. Follow along for updates and analysis from Petco Park.
Seattle Mariners (74-56, W2)
at San Diego Padres (50-83, L5)
7:10 p.m. | Petco Park | San Diego, Calif.
TV: ROOT | Radio: 710 AM | Stream: MLB.tv
STARTING LINEUPS
RHP Felix Hernandez (8–11, 5.64) vs. RHP Jacob Nix (1–2, 6.17)
On deck:
Wednesday | 12:40 p.m. | @ Padres
LHP Marco Gonzales (12–9, 4.32) vs. LHP Joey Lucchesi (6–7, 3.74 ERA)
Thursday | 7:05 p.m. | @ A’s
TBA vs. TBA
Friday | 7:05 p.m. | @ A’s
TBA vs. TBA
Saturday | 6:05 p.m. | @ A’s
TBA vs. TBA
Sunday | 1:05 p.m. | @ A’s
TBA vs. TBA
