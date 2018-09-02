The Mariners can pull within 3.5 games of the A's and take the four-game series in Oakland if Felix Hernandez can deliver a win Sunday against Edwin Jackson. Follow along as the M's continue their playoff push.

Share story

By

Seattle Mariners (76-60, W1)
at Oakland Athletics (81-56, L1)

1:05 p.m. | O.Co Coliseum | Oakland, Calif.

TV: ROOT | Radio: 710 AM | Stream: MLB.tv

[ Using our mobile app? Switch to browser » ]

⇓ Jump to comments ⇓

STARTING LINEUPS

RHP Felix Hernandez (8-12, 5.49) vs. RHP Edwin Jackson (4-3, 3.03)

In case you missed it:

Saturday | Mariners 8, Athletics 7 »

Top stories:

Mailbag | Looking at the offseason’s biggest questions and why the Mariners didn’t make a bigger waiver trade

Mitch Haniger bounces back from rough July with hot August

Mariners’ request for $180 million may go before King County voters

No. 2 prospect Evan White headlines Mariners’ AFL selections

M’s 2019 spring training schedule includes two exhibition games at Safeco Field 

The most interesting man in baseball? It might be Mariners bullpen coach Brian DeLunas

Mailbag | Examining playoff droughts in MLB history and why no one wants Kyle Seager

On deck:

Monday | 6:10 p.m. | vs. Orioles

RHP Erasmo Ramirez (136.28) vs. LHP Josh Rogers (10, 5.40)

Tuesday | 7:10 p.m. | vs. Orioles

LHP Wade LeBlanc (833.71) vs. RHP Alex Cobb (415, 5.11)

Wednesday | 7:10 p.m. | vs. Orioles

RHP Mike Leake (894.25) vs. TBA

Seattle Times sports staff