The Mariners can pull within 3.5 games of the A's and take the four-game series in Oakland if Felix Hernandez can deliver a win Sunday against Edwin Jackson. Follow along as the M's continue their playoff push.
Seattle Mariners (76-60, W1)
at Oakland Athletics (81-56, L1)
1:05 p.m. | O.Co Coliseum | Oakland, Calif.
TV: ROOT | Radio: 710 AM | Stream: MLB.tv
STARTING LINEUPS
RHP Felix Hernandez (8-12, 5.49) vs. RHP Edwin Jackson (4-3, 3.03)
On deck:
Monday | 6:10 p.m. | vs. Orioles
RHP Erasmo Ramirez (1–3, 6.28) vs. LHP Josh Rogers (1–0, 5.40)
Tuesday | 7:10 p.m. | vs. Orioles
LHP Wade LeBlanc (8–3, 3.71) vs. RHP Alex Cobb (4–15, 5.11)
Wednesday | 7:10 p.m. | vs. Orioles
RHP Mike Leake (8–9, 4.25) vs. TBA
