As Felix Hernandez fights to reinvent himself and hold on to his rotation spot, he's facing someone who has done so over and over: The oldest pitcher in baseball, 'ole Bartolo Colon and the Texas Rangers. Follow along for updates and analysis all day from Arlington.

Share story

By

Seattle Mariners (65-48, W2)
at Texas Rangers (49-65, L2)

5:05 p.m. | Globe Life Park | Arlington, Texas

TV: ROOT | Radio: 710 AM | Stream: MLB.tv

[ Using our mobile app? Switch to browser » ]

⇓ Jump to comments ⇓

STARTING LINEUPS

RHP Felix Hernandez (8-9, 5.49) vs. RHP Bartolo Colon (5-10, 5.18)

In case you missed it:

Monday | Mariners 4, Rangers 3

  • Two relievers acquired this season by trade, Adam Warren and Alex Colome, spoiled a strong outing from Wade LeBlanc, but Ryon Healy put the M’s back on top in the 12th. Edwin Diaz closed it out for the win.
  • What pressure? The Mariners have thrived in extra inning games this season, improving to 9-1 in those games.
  • Edwin Diaz picked up his MLB-leading 42nd save as the M’s sit 6.5 games out of the division lead and 2 games back of the Athletics for the second wild-card spot..

Ryan Divish’s game story from Arlington »

Top stories:

Mailbag | Why some solutions for Felix Hernandez aren’t so simple

Felix will make his next start, but Erasmo Ramirez is nearing return

Marco Gonzales: Blue Jays fans take ‘a dump on our dining room table’

Calkins | How’s Felix feeling? ‘It’s tough for me, man’

Westneat | Feels like taxpayers are about to get toasted with Safeco deal

Calkins | As far as Safeco goes, we need to hear more from John Stanton

On deck:

Wednesday | 11:05 a.m. | @ Rangers

LHP Marco Gonzales (12-6, 3.46) vs. RHP Yovani Gallardo (6-1, 6.51)

Seattle Times sports staff