As Felix Hernandez fights to reinvent himself and hold on to his rotation spot, he's facing someone who has done so over and over: The oldest pitcher in baseball, 'ole Bartolo Colon and the Texas Rangers. Follow along for updates and analysis all day from Arlington.
Seattle Mariners (65-48, W2)
at Texas Rangers (49-65, L2)
5:05 p.m. | Globe Life Park | Arlington, Texas
TV: ROOT | Radio: 710 AM | Stream: MLB.tv
[ Using our mobile app? Switch to browser » ]
STARTING LINEUPS
RHP Felix Hernandez (8-9, 5.49) vs. RHP Bartolo Colon (5-10, 5.18)
In case you missed it:
Monday | Mariners 4, Rangers 3
- Two relievers acquired this season by trade, Adam Warren and Alex Colome, spoiled a strong outing from Wade LeBlanc, but Ryon Healy put the M’s back on top in the 12th. Edwin Diaz closed it out for the win.
- What pressure? The Mariners have thrived in extra inning games this season, improving to 9-1 in those games.
- Edwin Diaz picked up his MLB-leading 42nd save as the M’s sit 6.5 games out of the division lead and 2 games back of the Athletics for the second wild-card spot..
Ryan Divish’s game story from Arlington »
Top stories:
Mailbag | Why some solutions for Felix Hernandez aren’t so simple
Felix will make his next start, but Erasmo Ramirez is nearing return
Marco Gonzales: Blue Jays fans take ‘a dump on our dining room table’
Calkins | How’s Felix feeling? ‘It’s tough for me, man’
Westneat | Feels like taxpayers are about to get toasted with Safeco deal
Calkins | As far as Safeco goes, we need to hear more from John Stanton
On deck:
Wednesday | 11:05 a.m. | @ Rangers
LHP Marco Gonzales (12-6, 3.46) vs. RHP Yovani Gallardo (6-1, 6.51)
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.