With 10 games to go, the Mariners head to Arlington for their final road series of the season. They're out of the playoff picture, but still chasing 90 wins. Erasmo Ramirez begins a set of three with the last-place Rangers at Globe Life Park.
Seattle Mariners (84-68, W1)
at Texas Rangers (64-88, L4)
5:05 p.m. | Globe Life Park | Arlington, Texas
TV: ROOT | Radio: 710 AM | Stream: MLB.tv
[ Using our mobile app? Switch to browser » ]
STARTING LINEUPS
RHP Erasmo Ramirez vs. RHP Ariel Jurado
In case you missed it:
Wednesday | Mariners 9, Astros 0 »
Top stories:
Nelson Cruz wants to stay in Seattle, but he’s still waiting to hear from the Mariners
James Paxton wants to make two more starts before end of M’s season
Daniel Vogelbach patiently waiting for an extended chance with the Mariners
Mariners may have found utility man for 2019 in Kristopher Negron
Stone | As another season ends in frustration, Mariners caught in worst kind of limbo
Mailbag | All things Nelson Cruz, including a possible future with … the Astros?
Mailbag | Buyer’s remorse on Dipoto and Servais? Will Ichiro play in Japan?
On deck:
Saturday | 5:05 p.m. | @ Rangers
LHP Marco Gonzales vs. LHP Mike Minor
Sunday | 12:05 p.m. | @ Rangers
LHP Wade LeBlanc vs. RHP Adrian Sampson
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.