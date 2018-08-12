Erasmo Ramirez makes his season debut for the Mariners, taking Felix Hernandez's spot in the rotation. After taking the first three from the first-place Astros, can Seattle complete the sweep? Follow along for live updates and analysis from Houston.
Seattle Mariners (68-50, W3)
at Houston Astros (73-45, L3)
11:10 a.m. | Minute Maid Park | Houston, Texas
TV: ROOT | Radio: 710 AM | Stream: MLB.tv
[ Using our mobile app? Switch to browser » ]
STARTING LINEUPS
RHP Erasmo Ramirez (0-0, 0.00) vs. LHP Dallas Keuchel (9-9, 3.83)
In case you missed it:
Saturday | Mariners 3, Astros 2
Top stories:
Felix Hernandez is out of Mariners rotation, Scott Servais says
No more ‘Corey’s Brother’: M’s Players Weekend nicknames revealed
Shakeup in M’s order replaces Dee Gordon at leadoff with Mitch Haniger
Mailbag | Why some solutions for Felix Hernandez aren’t so simple
Calkins | This is what choking looks like, Mariners fans
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.