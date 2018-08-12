Erasmo Ramirez makes his season debut for the Mariners, taking Felix Hernandez's spot in the rotation. After taking the first three from the first-place Astros, can Seattle complete the sweep? Follow along for live updates and analysis from Houston.

By

Seattle Mariners (68-50, W3)
at Houston Astros (73-45, L3)

11:10 a.m. | Minute Maid Park | Houston, Texas

TV: ROOT | Radio: 710 AM | Stream: MLB.tv

STARTING LINEUPS

RHP Erasmo Ramirez (0-0, 0.00) vs. LHP Dallas Keuchel (9-9, 3.83)

Seattle Times sports staff