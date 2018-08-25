The Mariners got a win to begin their road trip in Arizona. Now they turn to Wade LeBlanc looking to make it two in a row. It'll be a matchup of southpaws, with Robbie Ray going for the Diamondbacks.
Seattle Mariners (73-56, W1)
at Arizona Diamondbacks (71-57, L1)
5:10 p.m. | Chase Field | Phoenix, Ariz.
TV: ROOT | Radio: 710 AM | Stream: MLB.tv
STARTING LINEUPS
LHP Wade LeBlanc (7-3, 4.04) vs. LHP Robbie Ray (3-2, 4.91)
In case you missed it:
Friday | Mariners 6, Diamondbacks 3 »
Top stories:
Mariners plan to activate James Paxton from DL for A’s series
It’s Players’ Weekend: From Boomstick to Bubba, here are the nicknames Mariners are wearing
After scary year with cancer, Angie Mentink savors the daily drumbeat of baseball
Mariners reliever Sam Tuivailala unlikely to return until 2019
Calkins | M’s and Jerry DiPoto are stuck with this rotation after a lack of roster moves
Mailbag | Really, can M’s make playoffs? Edwin Diaz for AL Cy Young?
On deck:
Sunday | 1:10 p.m. | @ Diamondbacks
RHP Mike Leake (8-7, 3.90) vs. RHP Zack Greinke (12-8, 3.06)
Tuesday | 7:10 p.m. | @ Padres
TBA vs. RHP Jacob Nix (1-2, 6.17)
