The Mariners got a win to begin their road trip in Arizona. Now they turn to Wade LeBlanc looking to make it two in a row. It'll be a matchup of southpaws, with Robbie Ray going for the Diamondbacks.

Seattle Mariners (73-56, W1)
at Arizona Diamondbacks (71-57, L1)

5:10 p.m. | Chase Field | Phoenix, Ariz.

TV: ROOT | Radio: 710 AM | Stream: MLB.tv

STARTING LINEUPS

LHP Wade LeBlanc (7-3, 4.04) vs. LHP Robbie Ray (3-2, 4.91)

On deck:

Sunday | 1:10 p.m. | @ Diamondbacks

RHP Mike Leake (8-7, 3.90) vs. RHP Zack Greinke (12-8, 3.06)

Tuesday | 7:10 p.m. | @ Padres

TBA vs. RHP Jacob Nix (1-2, 6.17)

