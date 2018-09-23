It's the final road game of the season for the Mariners before they return home for the last seven. Despite a 13-0 win, they were officially eliminated from the playoffs last night. Wade LeBlanc gets the ball against Martin Perez in the series finale.

Seattle Mariners (85-69, W1)
at Texas Rangers (65-89, L1)

12:05 p.m. | Globe Life Park | Arlington, Texas

TV: ROOT | Radio: 710 AM | Stream: MLB.tv

STARTING LINEUPS

LHP Wade LeBlanc (8-4, 3.49) vs. RHP Martin Perez (2-6, 6.33)

On deck:

Monday | 7:10 p.m. | vs. A’s

LHP James Paxton vs. LHP Brett Anderson

Tuesday | 7:10 p.m. | vs. A’s

RHP Mike Leake vs. RHP Edwin Jackson

Wednesday | 7:10 p.m. | vs. A’s

RHP Felix Hernandez vs. TBA

Thursday | 7:10 p.m. | vs. Rangers

TBA vs. TBA

Seattle Times sports staff