Right when it looked like the Mariners might be done for, they've gone into Houston and took the first two of their four-game set from the Astros and their two aces. Can Wade LeBlanc keep it going against Charlie Morton? Follow along for live updates and analysis from Houston.
Seattle Mariners (67-50, W2)
at Houston Astros (73-43, L1)
4:10 p.m. | Minute Maid Park | Houston, Texas
STARTING LINEUPS
LHP Wade LeBlanc (6-2, 3.81) vs. Charlie Morton (12-2, 2.81)
In case you missed it:
Friday | Mariners 5, Astros 2
- The M’s and Astros were knotted at 2 heading into the eighth, but a Mariners rally and Nelson Cruz‘s two-run double gave them the lead for good.
- The Mariners’ got strong pitching all night. Mike Leake held the Astros scoreless for four innings and finished six innings with two runs allowed. Juan Nicasio preserved the three-run lead with a clean eighth inning before Edwin Diaz shut down the ninth to earn his league-leading 44th save.
- Now, in back-to-back games, the Mariners have handed defeats to the Astros’ two All-Star starters and pulled within six games of Houston and 1.5 of the Athletics.
