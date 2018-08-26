With back-to-back wins in Arizona, the Mariners are off to a strong start on their road trip. Mike Leake is on the mound against Zack Greinke as the M's try to complete a sweep of the D-backs. Follow here for live updates and analysis from the series finale.

Seattle Mariners (74-56, W2)
at Arizona Diamondbacks (71-58, L2)

1:10 p.m. | Chase Field | Phoenix, Ariz.

TV: ROOT | Radio: 710 AM | Stream: MLB.tv

STARTING LINEUPS

RHP Mike Leake (8-7, 3.90) vs. RHP Zack Greinke (12-8, 3.06)

On deck:

Tuesday | 7:10 p.m. | @ Padres

RHP Felix Hernandez (8115.64) vs. RHP Jacob Nix (1-2, 6.17)

Wednesday | 12:40 p.m. | @ Padres

LHP Marco Gonzales (1294.32) vs. TBA

Seattle Times sports staff