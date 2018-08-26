With back-to-back wins in Arizona, the Mariners are off to a strong start on their road trip. Mike Leake is on the mound against Zack Greinke as the M's try to complete a sweep of the D-backs. Follow here for live updates and analysis from the series finale.
Seattle Mariners (74-56, W2)
at Arizona Diamondbacks (71-58, L2)
1:10 p.m. | Chase Field | Phoenix, Ariz.
TV: ROOT | Radio: 710 AM | Stream: MLB.tv
[ Using our mobile app? Switch to browser » ]
STARTING LINEUPS
RHP Mike Leake (8-7, 3.90) vs. RHP Zack Greinke (12-8, 3.06)
In case you missed it:
Saturday | Mariners 4, Diamondbacks 3 »
Top stories:
Sunday Mailbag | Examining playoff droughts in MLB history and why no one wants Kyle Seager
Nelson Cruz’s start in right field was ‘a dream come true’
Edwin Diaz sets M’s saves record in 6-3 win over Diamondbacks
Mariners plan to activate James Paxton from DL for A’s series
It’s Players’ Weekend: From Boomstick to Bubba, here are the nicknames Mariners are wearing
After scary year with cancer, Angie Mentink savors the daily drumbeat of baseball
Mariners reliever Sam Tuivailala unlikely to return until 2019
On deck:
Tuesday | 7:10 p.m. | @ Padres
RHP Felix Hernandez (8–11, 5.64) vs. RHP Jacob Nix (1-2, 6.17)
Wednesday | 12:40 p.m. | @ Padres
LHP Marco Gonzales (12–9, 4.32) vs. TBA
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.