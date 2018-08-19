The Mariners can pick up a series win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. But first they'll have to beat Clayton Kershaw. Roenis Elias makes the spot start for Seattle. Follow along for updates and analysis from Safeco Field.

Share story

By

Seattle Mariners (71-53, W1)
vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (66-58, L1)

1:10 p.m. | Safeco Field | Seattle, Wash.

TV: ROOT | Radio: 710 AM | Stream: MLB.tv

[ Using our mobile app? Switch to browser » ]

⇓ Jump to comments ⇓

STARTING LINEUPS

LHP Roenis Elias (2-0, 2.28) vs. LHP Clayton Kershaw (5-5, 2.47)

In case you missed it:

Saturday | Mariners 5, Dodgers 4 (10) »

Top stories:

Analysis | Who will be left out? M’s, A’s, Astros and Yanks fighting for final three playoff spots

Analysis | Can Robinson Cano’s return lift the M’s into the playoffs?

Mailbag | Really, can M’s make playoffs? Edwin Diaz for AL Cy Young?

Mariners recall RHP Matt Festa, slot in Roenis Elias for Sunday

Jean Segura placed on paternity list, so Dee Gordon slides back to short

James Paxton placed on 10-day DL after taking line drive to forearm

On deck:

Monday | 7:10 p.m. | vs. Astros

RHP Felix Hernandez (8-11, 5.62) vs. RHP Gerrit Cole (11-5, 2.71)

Tuesday | 7:10 p.m. | vs. Astros

RHP Mike Leake (8-7, 3.90) vs. TBA

Wednesday | 1:10 p.m. | vs. Astros

LHP Marco Gonzales (12-8, 3.91) vs. TBA

Seattle Times sports staff