The Mariners can pick up a series win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. But first they'll have to beat Clayton Kershaw. Roenis Elias makes the spot start for Seattle. Follow along for updates and analysis from Safeco Field.
Seattle Mariners (71-53, W1)
vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (66-58, L1)
1:10 p.m. | Safeco Field | Seattle, Wash.
TV: ROOT | Radio: 710 AM | Stream: MLB.tv
STARTING LINEUPS
LHP Roenis Elias (2-0, 2.28) vs. LHP Clayton Kershaw (5-5, 2.47)
On deck:
Monday | 7:10 p.m. | vs. Astros
RHP Felix Hernandez (8-11, 5.62) vs. RHP Gerrit Cole (11-5, 2.71)
Tuesday | 7:10 p.m. | vs. Astros
RHP Mike Leake (8-7, 3.90) vs. TBA
Wednesday | 1:10 p.m. | vs. Astros
LHP Marco Gonzales (12-8, 3.91) vs. TBA
