The Mariners came oh-so-close to rallying for a comeback in the ninth inning Monday night against the A's. Seattle fell just short, but it will get another chance Tuesday, when it welcomes Robinson Cano back to the lineup.

Seattle Mariners (69-51, L1)
at Oakland Athletics (71-48, W3)

7:05 p.m. | Oakland Alameda Coliseum | Oakland, Calif.

TV: ROOT | Radio: 710 AM | Stream: MLB.tv

STARTING LINEUPS

LHP James Paxton vs. RHP Mike Fiers

 

