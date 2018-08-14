The Mariners came oh-so-close to rallying for a comeback in the ninth inning Monday night against the A's. Seattle fell just short, but it will get another chance Tuesday, when it welcomes Robinson Cano back to the lineup.
Seattle Mariners (69-51, L1)
at Oakland Athletics (71-48, W3)
7:05 p.m. | Oakland Alameda Coliseum | Oakland, Calif.
TV: ROOT | Radio: 710 AM | Stream: MLB.tv
[ Using our mobile app? Switch to browser » ]
STARTING LINEUPS
LHP James Paxton vs. RHP Mike Fiers
In case you missed it:
Monday | Athletics 7, Mariners 6 »
Top stories:
No pitching or late-inning phone calls for M’s closer Edwin Diaz on Monday in Oakland
Stone: Robinson Cano returns to the Mariners lineup from baseball limbo
Analysis: Can Robinson Cano’s return lift the M’s into the playoffs?
Mailbag | August trade options? What’s Mitch Haniger’s future?
Day off? Not for Edwin Diaz with a sweep of the Astros on the line
New Safeco lease too favorable for Mariners and needs to be redone, longtime PFD member says
Felix Hernandez is out of Mariners rotation, Scott Servais says
On deck:
Wednesday | 12:35 p.m. | @ Athletics
RHP Mike Leake vs. LHP Brett Anderson
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.