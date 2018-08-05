Losers of the last five, the Mariners need a win Sunday to avoid a 1-6 homestand and a four-game sweep to the out-of-contention Blue Jays. They turn to Mike Leake, up against ex-Mariner Sam Gaviglio. Follow along for updates and analysis.
Seattle Mariners (63-48, L5)
vs. Toronto Blue Jays (51-59, W3)
1:10 p.m. | Safeco Field | Seattle, Wash.
TV: ROOT | Radio: 710 AM | Stream: MLB.tv
[ Using our mobile app? Switch to browser » ]
STARTING LINEUPS
RHP Mike Leake (8-7, 4.16) vs. RHP Sam Gaviglio (2-4, 5.10)
In case you missed it:
Saturday | Blue Jays 5, Mariners 1
- It wasn’t James Paxton toying with a no-hitter this time against the Blue Jays. Instead, Toronto starter Marco Estrada held the M’s hitless for 6 1/3 innings.
- As has become custom since around the first of July, the Mariners’ anemic offense was never able to get it going. Ryon Healy scored the only run, coming around to score after a walk on a Chris Herrman sac fly.
- The loss was Seattle’s fifth in a row and, with a 2-1 win for the A’s over Detroit, dropped them 2 1/2 games back of the second wild card.
Ryan Divish’s game story from Safeco Field »
Top stories:
Mailbag | Why some solutions for Felix Hernandez aren’t so simple
Felix will make his next start, but Erasmo Ramirez is nearing return
Calkins | How’s Felix feeling? ‘It’s tough for me, man’
Westneat | Feels like taxpayers are about to get toasted with Safeco deal
Calkins | As far as Safeco goes, we need to hear more from John Stanton
On deck:
Monday | 5:05 p.m. | @ Rangers
LHP Wade LeBlanc (6-2, 3.95) vs. LHP Martin Perez (2-4, 6.50)
Tuesday | 5:05 p.m. | @ Rangers
RHP Felix Hernandez (8-9, 5.49) vs. RHP Bartolo Colon (5-10, 5.18)
Wednesday | 11:05 a.m. | @ Rangers
LHP Marco Gonzales (12-6, 3.46) vs. RHP Yovani Gallardo (6-1, 6.51)
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.