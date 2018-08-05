Losers of the last five, the Mariners need a win Sunday to avoid a 1-6 homestand and a four-game sweep to the out-of-contention Blue Jays. They turn to Mike Leake, up against ex-Mariner Sam Gaviglio. Follow along for updates and analysis.

Seattle Mariners (63-48, L5)
vs. Toronto Blue Jays (51-59, W3)

1:10 p.m. | Safeco Field | Seattle, Wash.

TV: ROOT | Radio: 710 AM | Stream: MLB.tv

STARTING LINEUPS

RHP Mike Leake (8-7, 4.16) vs. RHP Sam Gaviglio (2-4, 5.10)

In case you missed it:

Saturday | Blue Jays 5, Mariners 1

  • It wasn’t James Paxton toying with a no-hitter this time against the Blue Jays. Instead, Toronto starter Marco Estrada held the M’s hitless for 6 1/3 innings.
  • As has become custom since around the first of July, the Mariners’ anemic offense was never able to get it going. Ryon Healy scored the only run, coming around to score after a walk on a Chris Herrman sac fly.
  • The loss was Seattle’s fifth in a row and, with a 2-1 win for the A’s over Detroit, dropped them 2 1/2 games back of the second wild card.

Ryan Divish’s game story from Safeco Field »

Top stories:

Mailbag | Why some solutions for Felix Hernandez aren’t so simple

Felix will make his next start, but Erasmo Ramirez is nearing return

Calkins | How’s Felix feeling? ‘It’s tough for me, man’

Westneat | Feels like taxpayers are about to get toasted with Safeco deal

Calkins | As far as Safeco goes, we need to hear more from John Stanton

On deck:

 

Monday | 5:05 p.m. | @ Rangers

LHP Wade LeBlanc (6-2, 3.95) vs. LHP Martin Perez (2-4, 6.50)

Tuesday | 5:05 p.m. | @ Rangers

RHP Felix Hernandez (8-9, 5.49) vs. RHP Bartolo Colon (5-10, 5.18)

Wednesday | 11:05 a.m. | @ Rangers

LHP Marco Gonzales (12-6, 3.46) vs. RHP Yovani Gallardo (6-1, 6.51)

