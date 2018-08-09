Without a series win since their first out of the All-Star break, the Mariners head to Houston for a series that could prove to make or break their playoff hopes. It's James Paxton and Justin Verlander in the opener. Follow along for updates and analysis from Minute Maid Park.
Seattle Mariners (65-50, L2)
at Houston Astros (73-42, W2)
5:10 p.m. | Minute Maid Park | Houston, Texas
TV: ROOT | Radio: 710 AM | Stream: MLB.tv
STARTING LINEUPS
LHP James Paxton (9-5, 3.51) vs. RHP Justin Verlander (11-6, 2.19)
In case you missed it:
Wednesday | Rangers 11, Mariners 7
- For the second game in a row, the Mariners allowed 11 runs to the Rangers. They’ve surrendered 15-plus hits in three of their past nine games and double-digits in nine of their past 12.
- Like Felix on Tuesday, Marco Gonzales couldn’t find his command and was let down by his defense. After making two fielding errors the night before, Kyle Seager made another error and a mental blunder yesterday.
- The Rangers wrapped up a series win and knocked the M’s back 2.5 games of the A’s and a full eight of Houston.
Ryan Divish’s game story from Arlington »
Top stories:
Calkins | It’s time for Mariners to pull the plug on Felix Hernandez
We saw both sides of Felix Hernandez against the Rangers. How much longer will we see him at all?
In his return to baseball, Robinson Cano plays first base for the Tacoma Rainiers
Mailbag | Why some solutions for Felix Hernandez aren’t so simple
On deck:
Friday | 5:10 p.m. | @ Astros
RHP Mike Leake (8-7, 4.16) vs. RHP Gerrit Cole (10-4, 2.64)
Saturday | 4:10 p.m. | @ Astros
LHP Wade LeBlanc (6-2, 3.81) vs. Charlie Morton (12-2, 2.81)
Sunday | 11:10 a.m. | @ Astros
RHP Felix Hernandez (8-10, 5.73) vs. LHP Dallas Keuchel (9-9, 3.83)
