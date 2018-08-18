The Mariners opened their homestand with an 11-1 loss to the Dodgers in front of the third-largest crowd in Safeco Field history. Another packed house is expected as Erasmo Ramirez attempts to get the M's a win and gain ground in the playoff chase.

Seattle Mariners (70-53, L1)
vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (66-57, W2)

7:10 p.m. | Safeco Field | Seattle, Wash.

TV: ROOT | Radio: 710 AM | Stream: MLB.tv

STARTING LINEUPS

RHP Erasmo Ramirez (0-2, 6.75) vs. LHP Rich Hill (5-4, 3.57)

On deck:

Sunday | 1:10 p.m. | vs. Dodgers

LHP Marco Gonzales (12-8, 3.91) vs. LHP Clayton Kershaw (5-5, 2.47)

Monday | 7:10 p.m. | vs. Astros

RHP Felix Hernandez (8-11, 5.62) vs. TBA

Tuesday | 7:10 p.m. | vs. Astros

RHP Mike Leake (8-7, 3.90) vs. TBA

Wednesday | 1:10 p.m. | vs. Astros

LHP Marco Gonzales (12-8, 3.91) vs. TBA

Seattle Times sports staff