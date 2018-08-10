After a hard-to-watch series loss to the last-place Rangers, the Mariners opened their series against the division leaders with a win. Can Mike Leake and the M's bats build on the momentum? Follow along for updates as they take on Gerrit Cole and the Astros.

Seattle Mariners (66-50, W1)

at Houston Astros (73-43, L1)

5:10 p.m. | Minute Maid Park | Houston, Texas

TV: ROOT | Radio: 710 AM | Stream: MLB.tv

1:51 p.m. Apparently, it’s Turn Back The Clock Night in Houston. Here’s a look at the M’s 1979 threads:

Turn back the clock night in Houston. @Mariners and Astros wearing uniforms from 1979. Here is the #Mariners version. pic.twitter.com/ejPcD3XRtB — ROOT SPORTS™ | NW (@ROOTSPORTS_NW) August 10, 2018

Doesn’t hold a torch to Turn Ahead The Clock Night, if you ask us.

1:16 p.m. The Mariners beat the Astros without Carlos Correa. Now, they’ll have have to do it with him. Houston activated the All-Star shortstop prior to Friday’s game.

In other AL West injury news, Mike Trout is headed to the 10-day DL with right-wrist inflammation. But he’s eligible to return long before the Mariners’ next series with LA, which isn’t until mid-September.

11:52 a.m. The Mariners’ Class-AA affiliate isn’t going anywhere. The club announced Friday morning it had extended its player-development contract with the Arkansas Travelers through the 2020 season. This is their second season as a Mariners affiliate; the previous 10 years the Mariners’ Double-A affiliate was based in Jackson, Tenn., as the Generals since 2011 and West Tenn Diamond Jaxx before that.

STARTING LINEUPS

RHP Mike Leake (8-7, 4.16) vs. RHP Gerrit Cole (10-4, 2.64)



In case you missed it:

Thursday | Mariners 8, Astros 6

Whether it was the shakeup in the Mariners lineup or Justin Verlander ‘s lack of command, something clicked for the M’s, who tagged Verlander for six runs before he got himself ejected arguing a balk in the third inning.

‘s lack of command, something clicked for the M’s, who tagged Verlander for runs before he got himself ejected arguing a balk in the third inning. Mitch Haniger moved into the leadoff spot, Dee Gordon sliding down to ninth, and immediately rewarded Scott Servais. He hit a leadoff home run and finished 4 for 5 .

moved into the leadoff spot, sliding down to ninth, and immediately rewarded Scott Servais. He hit a leadoff home run and finished . Seattle became the first team in MLB history to start a game with a reverse cycle, starting with a leadoff home run, followed by a triple, double, then a single.

Ryan Divish’s game story from Houston »

On deck:

Saturday | 4:10 p.m. | @ Astros

LHP Wade LeBlanc (6-2, 3.81) vs. Charlie Morton (12-2, 2.81)

Sunday | 11:10 a.m. | @ Astros

TBA vs. LHP Dallas Keuchel (9-9, 3.83)