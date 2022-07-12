WASHINGTON — After a severe thunderstorm that featured excessive rain and high winds pummeled Nationals Park about an hour before first pitch and with lightning and rain remaining in the area, the game between the Mariners and Nationals on Tuesday night was postponed until Wednesday.

The two teams will play both games of the short two-game series as part of a split doubleheader. The regularly scheduled game for 12:05 p.m. ET/9:05 a.m. PT will remain, and the postponed game will be played at 6:05 p.m. ET/3:05 p.m. PT. Both games will be televised on ROOT Sports and carried on the Mariners radio network.

Right-hander Chris Flexen, who was out playing catch shortly after the game was postponed, will start the opening game of the doubleheader. The Mariners will use an opener or start lefty Tommy Milone for the nightcap.

The Mariners will be able to add a 27th player, most likely a pitcher, for the doubleheader. The candidates are lefty relievers Danny Young and Anthony Misiewicz, who are both on the 40-man roster. Lefty Justus Sheffield pitched seven innings on June 9 and probably isn’t an option.