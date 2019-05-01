Maybe a change of scenery will help the Mariners.

It could hardly get any worse for them than the past four games at T-Mobile Park.

The homestand, which started so promising with two straight victories, ended with four straight defeats, including Wednesday’s 11-0 loss to the Chicago Cubs in which M’s ace Marco Gonzales was knocked out of the game in the second inning.

BOX SCORE

Sure, teams have four-game losing streaks, but not like this one, when just catching a simple fly ball has been no sure thing.

But this brutal stretch has been much more than poor defense in which the team has committed eight errors in four games. The pitching hasn’t been good and the offense has been mostly AWOL, including getting one hit in seven innings Wednesday against local product Jon Lester.

The Mariners now head east after losing 15-1, 14-1, 6-5 and now 11-0. That adds up to opponents 46, M’s 7. They have been outhit 56-17.

“They took it to us today,” said Mariners manager Scott Servais. “Not much offense and a costly error hurt us. … It’s not happening here at home right now.”

Advertising

This was always going to be a tough trip — with three games in Cleveland, four in the Bronx against the Yankees and three in Boston — no matter how much momentum the team had entering it. But after the past five days, it would be hard to have confidence against any team, any place.

The Mariners seemed to have the right man on the mound, and it looked that way during a quick and easy first inning in which Gonzalez needed just 10 pitches to retire the side.

But in the second inning, things took a terrible turn for him. After 39 more pitches, he was out of the game, his team down 6-0 and the bases still loaded with two outs.

The inning started ominously when his first pitch was hit 430 feet to the opposite field in right center by Javier Baez. Wilson Contreras then snuck a grounder through the left side and Kyle Schwarber followed with a bunt against the shift, perfectly placed down the third-base line.

David Bote then hit a fly ball to left field that Domingo Santana dropped, his third dropped fly ball in the past four games. That seemed to rattle Gonzales, who allowed a pair of bases loaded walks along with two run-scoring hits.

He was mercifully relieved after his third walk of the inning, one more than he had allowed in any of his previous seven starts. It was a complete turnaround from his seven-inning scoreless stint against Texas to open the homestand when he struck out nine and walked none.

Advertising

Three of the runs against Gonzales were unearned (the Mariners have allowed 13 unearned runs the past four games), but that was little consolation as the left-hander (5-1) suffered his first loss of the season.

“We haven’t seen that out of Marco,” Servais said. “It’s just one of those days. He’s having a great year but he had a bad day today and they took advantage of it and he paid the price.”

Gonzales said he was “off rhythm” but is determined to bounce back in his next start.

“That’s part of baseball and part of life,” he said of his rough outing. “There is work to be done, but there is no panic in my eyes, and go get the next one.”

The game was essentially over after the second inning, although the large contingent of Cubs fans didn’t seem to care and they relished home runs by Anthony Rizzo and Wilson Contreras that extended the lead.

Somewhat lost amid the M’s misery was the dominant performance by Lester, who grew up in Puyallup and played in high school at Bellarmine Prep in Tacoma. The only hit Lester (2-1) allowed was Ryon Healy’s bloop single. He walked one and struck out eight, helping the Cubs finish off the two-game sweep.

It was the Mariners’ 13th loss in the past 18 games after starting the season 13-2. And for the second time in four games, they had a position player pitch the ninth inning, this time backup catcher Tom Murphy.

“We’ve got a challenging road trip and we’ve got to swing the bats better,” Servais said. “We’ve got to get back to playing better baseball, that’s the bottom line. There is no sugar coating it. We just didn’t play well.”