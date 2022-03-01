PEORIA, Ariz. — A season filled with expectations and excitement for the Seattle Mariners, something uncommon far too often in the last 20 postseason-less years, won’t start on time and will not feature 162 games.

Speaking at a press conference in Jupiter, Florida, Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred announced that the first two series of the 2022 season have been canceled, not postponed, noting that players will not be paid for those lost games.

This was in reaction to the MLB Players Association officially declining the latest proposal from the MLB owners on a new collective bargaining agreement.

Manfred and MLB had set an unofficial deadline of Feb. 28 to have an agreement on a new CBA to ensure an on-time start and full 2022 regular season. After 12-plus meetings on Monday in Florida that stretched over 14 hours, MLB pushed its deadline, which the players refused to acknowledge as needed, to 5 p.m. ET on Monday.

The Mariners were scheduled to open the season at T-Mobile Park on Thursday, March 31, against the Tigers in a four-game series. The Los Angeles Angels would arrive in Seattle for a two-game series on Monday, April 4.

Per the 2022 schedule, the Mariners would now open their season on April 7 at Target Field in Minnesota. After the four-game series vs. the Twins, Seattle would travel to Chicago for a three-game series for the White Sox. This all provided no more games are canceled by MLB.

Seattle wouldn’t open the season at home until April 15 against the Astros, again, if there are no more cancellations, which is far from a given.

The Mariners sent out a statement saying that purchasers of single-game tickets will receive an automatic refund for the impacted games. Meanwhile season ticket holders, suite purchasers and group ticket sales will receive a credit to their account. They can contact their account representative if they’d like to request a refund instead.

Following Manfred’s press conference, the MLBPA released the following statement:

“Rob Manfred and MLB’s owners have cancelled the start of the season. Players and fans around the world who love baseball are disgusted, but sadly not surprised.

From the beginning of these negotiations, Players’ objectives have been consistent—to promote competition, provide fair compensation for young Players, and to uphold the integrity of our market system. Against the backdrop of growing revenues and record profits, we are seeking nothing more than a fair agreement.

What Rob Manfred characterized as a “defensive lockout” is, in fact, the culmination of a decades-long attempt by owners to break our Player fraternity. As in the past, this effort will fail. We are united and committed to negotiating a fair deal that will improve the sport for Players, fans and everyone who loves our game.