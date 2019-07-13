EVERETT — Pitcher George Kirby, the Mariners’ first-round draft pick last month, made a successful professional debut, throwing two shutout innings and helping Everett defeat Vancouver 6-2 in a Northwest League game Saturday night.

Kirby got the start, giving up one hit and striking out two for the AquaSox, a Class A short-season team.

Austin Shenton and Billy Cooke hit home runs for the AquaSox. Cooke had three of Everett’s seven hits. Deivy Florido got the win, coming in after Kirby left and allowing two runs in 51/3 innings.

Tacoma wins

Ryan Court hit a three-run homer in the sixth inning, helping the Rainiers defeat the Reno Aces 9-7 in a Pacific Coast League game.