For much of the 2020 season, Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto, manager Scott Servais and several players on the team, including Kyle Seager, the last Mariners player to win the award, talked about the stellar defense of first baseman Evan White and shortstop J.P. Crawford, saying that one or both would win a Gold Glove award some day.

Both players took a first step toward winning that first Gold Glove award by being named a finalist at their respective positions on Thursday afternoon.

Rawlings, the company that sponsors the annual awards for the best defensive player at each position in each league, announced the finalists on Twitter.

Crawford joins Houston’s Carlos Correa and Detroit’s Niko Goodrum as finalists at shortstop. The honor of being a finalist was born out of countless hours of hard work and the willingness to accept the coaching of infield coach Perry Hill. When the Mariners acquired Crawford before the 2019 season, they knew that, despite his physical gifts, he was a little flawed fundamentally. They brought in Hill to correct some footwork issues that led to inconsistent results on routine ground balls and throws to first base. The process started two months before the 2019 spring training and continued through this season, even with Hill being limited to remote coaching duties.

Crawford finished the 2020 season ranked second in the American League in defensive runs saved (6). Correa led the AL with eight defensive runs saved. Crawford did lead AL shortstops with 62 out of zone plays while his 4.9 defensive runs above average was second to Cleveland’s Francisco Lindor. He had a 2.5 ultimate zone rating (UZR), which also ranked second to Lindor (5.8).

He is the Mariners' best defensive shortstop since Brendan Ryan. The only Mariners shortstop to earn a Gold Glove award is Omar Vizquel (1993).

White’s defensive exploits became almost legendary before he even reached the big leagues. They started while he was a first baseman at the University of Kentucky, where multiple amateur scouts said he could have been an elite defensive third baseman and solid shortstop if threw right-handed. White was such a good runner and so instinctive that some teams projected him as an outfielder.

But the Mariners never considered him for any other position other than first base, where he’s evoked comparisons to top fielding first basemen like John Olerud, J.T. Snow, Mark Grace and Keith Hernandez.

White joins Oakland’s Matt Olson and Houston’s Yuli Gurriel as finalists. He led American League first basemen in defensive runs saved (DRS) with seven, ranking ahead of Oakland’s Matt Olson (5), the White Sox’s José Abreu (5) and Cleveland’s Carlos Santana (5).

White also led AL first basemen with seven “scoops” — a metric devised by Mitchell Lichtman that measures outs saved off wayward throws — ahead of Santana (6). He led AL first basemen with 11 out-of-zone plays, ranking ahead of Olson (10) and Gurriel (10).

According to FanGraphs, his 2.2 UZR was second-best among AL first basemen, trailing only Olson (2.5). All three finalists had .998 fielding percentages that were decided by percentage points. They all committed just one error on the season. White ended the season with 49 consecutive games without an error, successfully converting each of his 363 total chances (333 put-outs, 30 assists) over that span. According to Baseball Savant, he tied for the most runs prevented (2) among AL first basemen with Abreu and Olson, while ranking tied for second in outs above average with two, one behind Olson.

The Rawlings Gold Glove Awards will be announced on Tuesday, Nov. 3 on ESPN’s “Baseball Tonight.”

From Rawlings: “Due to the compressed 2020 season, the Award qualifications have been amended to rely solely on the SABR Defensive Index, which draws on and aggregates two types of existing defensive metrics: those derived from batted ball location-based data and those collected from play-by-play accounts. SDI utilizes MLBAM’s Statcast, Sports Information Solutions data, and STATS, LLC data as well as traditional statistics with advanced analysis. For 2020 Award consideration, pitchers must have pitched at least 50 innings, catchers must have played in at least 29 games and infielders/outfielders must have completed at least 265 defensive innings. Each player qualifies at the position he has played at most (SDI is only for play at qualified position).”

Forty-player roster cleanup

In preparation for the upcoming deadlines after the World Series ends, specifically reinstating players on the 60-day injured list, the Mariners have begun cleaning up their 40-player roster.

On Wednesday, the Mariners lost young reliever Art Warren on a waivers claim to the Rangers. Seattle tried getting Warren through waivers in hopes of outrighting him to Tacoma and keeping him in the organization.

The right-hander did not pitch for the Mariners in a MLB game in 2020 season, despite two call-ups. He pitched at the alternate training site in Tacoma. Sources indicated decreased velocity and durability concerns as reasons the Mariners were willing to put Warren on waivers.

On Thursday, the team announced that three more pitchers had cleared waivers and were being outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma: right-handers Carl Edwards Jr., Matt Magill and lefty Nestor Cortes Jr. All three ended the season on the 60-day injured list.

Because of their service time accrued, all three players refused the outright assignments and opted for free agency. The Mariners currently have 33 players. on their roster.

Magill, who turns 31 on Nov. 10, underwent arthroscopic debridement surgery on his right shoulder, performed by Dr. Neal ElAtrtrache, on Sept. 15. The surgery was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles. Magill dealt with issues back in the initial spring training and never looked right in the truncated 2020 season. He made 11 appearances, posting a 6.10 ERA.

Cortes, 25, went 0-1 with a 15.26 ERA with six walks and eight strikeouts in five appearances. He went on the injured list with an elbow impingement on Aug. 15 and didn’t pitch again.

Edwards, 29, was solid when healthy, allowing one run in five appearances. He struck out 6 and walked one in 4 2/3 innings pitched. But a forearm strain forced him to the 10-Day inured list on Aug. 10. He was moved to the 60-day on Aug. 27.

2020 Rawlings Gold Glove Award finalists:

American League

Pitcher

Kenta Maeda, Minnesota Twins

Griffin Canning, Los Angeles Angels

Zach Plesac, Cleveland Indians

Catcher

Yasmani Grandal, Chicago White Sox

James McCann, Chicago White Sox

Roberto Perez, Cleveland Indians

First base

Matt Olson, Oakland Athletics

Evan White, Seattle Mariners

Yuli Gurriel, Houston Astros

Second base

Cesar Hernandez, Cleveland Indians

Danny Mendick, Chicago White Sox

Jonathan Schoop, Detroit Tigers

Nicky Lopez, Kansas City Royals

Third base

Yoan Moncada, Chicago White Sox

Gio Urshela, New York Yankees

Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Texas Rangers

Shortstop

Niko Goodrum, Detroit Tigers

J.P. Crawford, Seattle Mariners

Carlos Correa, Houston Astros

Left field

Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Toronto Blue Jays

Alex Gordon, Kansas City Royals

Kyle Tucker Houston Astros

Center field

Ramon Laureano, Oakland Athletics

Byron Buxton, Minnesota Twins

Luis Robert, Chicago White Sox

Right field

Clint Frazier, New York Yankees

Joey Gallo, Texas Rangers

Anthony Santander, Baltimore Orioles

National League

Pitcher

Max Fried, Atlanta Braves

Alec Mills, Chicago Cubs

Kyle Hendricks, Chicago Cubs

Catcher

Jacob Stallings, Pittsburgh Pirates

Willson Contreras, Chicago Cubs

Tucker Barnhart, Cincinnati Reds

First base

Brandon Belt, San Francisco Giants

Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis Cardinals

Anthony Rizzo, Chicago Cubs

Second base

Nico Hoerner, Chicago Cubs

Kolten Wong St. Louis Cardinals

Adam Frazier, Pittsburgh Pirates

Third base

Nolan Arenado, Colorado Rockies

Brian Anderson, Miami Marlins

Manny Machado San Diego Padres

Shortstop

Miguel Rojas, Miami Marlins

Dansby Swanson, Atlanta Braves

Javier Baez, Chicago Cubs

Left field

Shogo Akiyama, Cincinnati Reds

David Peralta, Arizona Diamondbacks

Tyler O’Neill, St. Louis Cardinals

Center field

Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta Braves

Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles Dodgers

Trent Grisham, San Diego Padres

Right field