They had been shut down and shut out for the first five innings by a 28-year-old rookie making his major league debut.

The runners that they were getting on base were stranded. The balls that they hit hard were caught.

Another frustrating loss where the offense fell short of the most minimal of expectations was upon the Mariners against the one team they despise more than any other in baseball.

Down three runs with two outs in the eighth inning, a comeback seemed unlikely. These were the Astros, not the A’s.

“We kind of looked dead in the water,” Mariners manager Scott Servais. “I was concerned, which is an understatement.”

But little bit of that old chaos returned to T-Mobile Park on Saturday night. Eugenio Suarez worked a walk off one-time Mariners reliever Rafael Montero. Cal Raleigh reached on a check-swing infield single, and Teoscar Hernandez’s ground ball deep in the hole to shortstop couldn’t be turned into an out.

It brought J.P. Crawford, the emotional heartbeat and on-field leader of the Mariners, to the plate with the bases loaded.

Crawford wouldn’t give in to the emotion of the moment or the adrenaline of 40,328 fans chanting his name. He calmly watched the first four pitches — three balls and then a strike.

He turned the fifth pitch from Montero into a line-drive into the right-center gap that cleared the bases.

That cathartic double didn’t just clear the bases. It set off a chain reaction of hits and runs — seven total in that game-changing eighth inning — turning a looming loss into a stunning 7-5 victory over the Astros.

“That eighth inning, take our walks, some little hits and then some clutch ones,” Crawford said. “That’s our kind of baseball.”

The Mariners have won five of their last six games — all of them comeback wins.

“We were due,” Servais said. “That big inning couldn’t have come at a better time. When you have an inning like that, you’re gonna need a few things go your way. We got a few breaks, and we hadn’t had a lot on the offensive side lately.”

After Crawford’s double, the Astros turned to hard-throwing right-hander Ryne Stanek to end the inning and stop the momentum.

It didn’t happen.

Taylor Trammell worked a walk and Jose Caballero launched a double off a 99-mph fastball into left-center to put the Mariners ahead.

The Mariners added two more insurance runs on run-scoring singles from Julio Rodriguez and Jarred Kelenic. They proved beneficial with Paul Sewald allowing a pair of runs in the ninth inning.

The seven-run inning was easily the loudest moment at T-Mobile this season.

“There was a really good feel in the ballpark tonight,” Servais said. “Credit to the fans that were there. They’re sitting there for seven or eight innings and we’re not looking so great. But when we started to get the ball rolling down the hill a little bit, they jumped on board. You could feel just the atmosphere in the ballpark change. That’s a credit to all the people here tonight. Thank you. Thanks for hanging in there with us.”

While several Mariners hitters have struggled to harness their desire to end the team and personal struggles, Crawford’s calm and disciplined approach in the eighth is the example of what to do.

“J.P. has the ability to slow it down,” Servais said. “There’s certain players that just understand the moment and what the game calls for in that moment. And J.P. is one of those guys, credit to him. He understands the game and when he walks to the plate that it’s a big at-bat. Instead of trying to get too big, he shrinks the zone to get into a hitter’s count. He got a fastball and he didn’t miss it.”

So how does he remove the emotion of that moment when he’s at the plate?

“You don’t,” Crawford said. “You just try to tell yourself to breathe up there and try to stay as calm as possible. But fans chanting my name, it never gets old. It’s one of the best feelings in the box. It gives you the confidence and it goes up a little more and it makes you want to get the job done even more.”

For Caballero, it seems like he hasn’t lacked confidence since he was called up on April 15. He has acted like he’s always belonged at this level, playing with a fearless edge that Servais loves to see.

“I like to play like this, like what you are seeing,” he said. “I like to compete and have fun.”

The Mariners got a quality start from Marco Gonzales, who allowed three runs on six hits with three walks and four strikeouts.

After working the first three innings scoreless, the Astros got to him in the fourth inning. Mauricio Dubon led off with a single. After retiring Alex Bregman, Gonzales pitched Yordan Alvarez carefully, eventually walking him. It wasn’t the worst strategy. But it got sidetracked when he walked struggling Jose Abreu to load the bases. Kyle Tucker drove in a run with a sacrifice fly to deep right field. Jeremy Pena followed with a single to left-center that made it 2-0.

The Astros tacked on another run in the fifth inning. Jake Meyers doubled with one out, moved to third on Dubon’s infield single and scored easily on Alvarez’s double into left field. The Mariners ended the inning by throwing out Dubon at home as he tried to score on the play. Initially, home plate Dan Bellino ruled that catcher Tom Murphy had improperly blocked the plate and ruled Dubon safe.

After Mariners asked for a replay review, which showed Murphy moving to catch the ball and Dubon not even close to the plate when he caught it, the call was overturned for the final out of the inning.

Down 3-0, the Mariners got a scoreless seventh from right-hander Juan Then in MLB debut. Then was called up before the game with Penn Murfee placed on the injured list. Lefty Tayler Saucedo, a Tahoma grad, worked the eighth to give the Mariners a chance to come back.

“It shouldn’t go without saying, the bullpen coming in and doing their job kept us in that game,” Gonzales said. “They guys that followed me in the game tonight were big.”

