NEW YORK — Less than 24 hours earlier, in the aftermath of a frustrating and familiar loss and fresh off voicing his displeasure with the results to his team, Mariners manager Scott Servais lamented his team’s lack of fight — a budding trend that he didn’t want to become a habit.

“You’ve got to be ready to fight from the first inning on,” he said.

For at least one game, the Mariners did just that and more, scoring four runs in the first inning off Yankees starter Domingo German and they didn’t let up until they knocked him out of the game in the fourth inning, rolling to a 10-2 victory.

The Mariners avoided a sweep and will travel to Baltimore for a weekend series in what are expected to be rainy conditions.

“We came out very focused and ready to compete right from the first pitch tonight offensively,” a happy Servais said. “We were on German early and it was great to see. We did not wait to get into the game. We got on the attack mode early on and it certainly paid off. It was nice win. We needed it. We hadn’t done anything here offensively the first few days. Nice win, nice bounceback after a rough night last night.”

For at least one game, the Mariners assuaged the criticism of their manager and the growing discontent in the fan base with an offensive showing that wasn’t as much about what they could be in the future, but what they should’ve been for the first two months of the season.

“You can have greatest plan in the world but got to go out and execute it,” Servais said. “I really wan them to fight and compete from the first pitch and that’s what’s frustrating to me last night. I didn’t think we did that. We talked about it after the game. We responded accordingly. It’s in there. We have the ability to do that. But you have to show up and compete every night.”

With one out, German gave up a single to Julio Rodriguez and hit Ty France with a pitch. Teoscar Hernandez singled into left-center to score Rodriguez, who was running on the pitch. A single to right field by Cal Raleigh loaded the bases for Eugenio Suarez.

He dumped a soft line drive just inside the left-field foul line for a two-run double. Mike Ford made it 4-0 with a sac fly to left field.

It drew a healthy amount of boos from the 42,440 fans packed into Yankee Stadium.

The four first inning runs were more than the Mariners had scored in the first two games of the series. In five of their previous six games, they had failed to score more than three runs.

“That was huge,” said Kolten Wong. “Just getting the first couple runs on the board was big for us. We just kind of came in with a different attitude today. Guys we’re aggressive and we were excited to go out there and compete. That was the kind of game that we really needed to kind of jumpstart us back into winning ways.”

When Wong led off the second inning by launching a fly ball into the right field seats off German to make it 5-0, it was clear that it was the Mariners’ night and German was going to have to “wear it” and pitch as long as possible to save his bullpen.

It was Wong’s first homer in a season that hasn’t gone as expected.

“It felt great,” he said. “I don’t want to make excuses man and it’s been tough, but I’m just trying to be a good teammate through it all.”

Two batters later, France clubbed a solo homer into the Mariners bullpen that made it 6-0. The booing went next level.

The Mariners would add two more runs in the third inning when Suarez managed to score from first on fielding error by third baseman Josh Donaldson on a ground ball off the bat of Ford.

When Donaldson bobbled the ball on the infield grass, Suarez saw no one covering third base, so he never stopped running once he hit second. German tried to retreat to third and would’ve had Suarez out, but he missed the easy throw and the ball rolled into the Mariners dugout. Suarez was allowed to score on the play and Ford was allowed to advance to third base after a lengthy replay review. He scored moments later on Jose Caballero’s sac fly.

The Mariners would add two more runs in the fourth on back-to-back solo homers from Hernandez and Raleigh, which finally brought German’s outing to an end. It elicited a Bronx cheer when manager Aaron Boone appeared from the dugout and turned into vicious booing as German left the field.

It’s the first time the Mariners have scored two runs or more in each of the first four innings of a game since Sept. 9, 2007 in Detroit.

All that run support was more than enough cushion for rookie Bryan Woo, who delivered a brilliant performance, tossing 5 1/3 innings scoreless innings, allowing just two hits with three walks and five strikeouts.

Relying mostly on his riding four-seam fastball and sinking two-seam fastball, Woo didn’t allow a hit until the sixth inning. With one out, Gleyber Torres singled to right field. Anthony Rizzo followed with a single off the top of the wall in right field that missed being a homer by inches. It ended Woo’s outing.

German never made it out of the fourth inning.

His final line: 3 1/3 innings, giving up 10 runs — eight of them earned — on eight hits, including the four homers allowed, with two walks and four strikeouts.