ARLINGTON, Texas — A trade that they tried to work out in the first week of June was revisited and finalized just before the 1 p.m. PDT Major League Baseball trade deadline.

After shopping him during the offseason and re-intensifying those efforts in late May, the Mariners have finally traded veteran right-hander Mike Leake.

In a potential deal that was discussed during early June, the Mariners sent Leake and cash considerations to the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for infielder Jose Caballero. Leake, who lives in the Deer Valley suburb of Phoenix and played at Arizona State, was happy to waive his no-trade clause for a chance to go home.

On June 5, just before he threw a complete game vs. the Astros, the Mariners were trying to finish a deal that would’ve sent Leake to the Diamondbacks. The framework of the deal was supposedly largely in place and Leake was going to be scratched from the start that evening. However, the deal was scuttled. Multiple MLB sources said Mariners ownership squashed the deal, not liking the timing or the financial commitments being made.

But it was clear that both sides were ready for a change.

News of the deal broke shortly after the deadline had passed. But teams only have to submit the trades and paperwork to the commissioner’s office before the deadline. They can wait to announce them until after the deadline.

With the Diamondbacks sending ace Zack Greinke to the Astros for a monster package of four solid prospects, they needed to fill a rotation slot. Acquiring Leake gives them a proven starter that they know will take the ball every fifth day and give them 30 starts a season.

