With one somewhat expected transaction, the Seattle Mariners addressed their needs at second base while also cleaning up their roster in terms of positional fit and clubhouse chemistry.

With the start of the Major League Baseball Winter Meetings looming on Monday in San Diego, the Mariners reached an agreement with the Milwaukee Brewers, Friday afternoon, on a trade that would send second baseman Kolten Wong and cash to Seattle in exchange for outfielder Jesse Winker and infielder Abraham Toro.

While the parameters of the deal have been agreed upon, the trade has yet to be finalized. It’s still pending review of the players medical records, sources said. Most notably, Winker underwent surgeries on his left knee and neck in the weeks after the 2022 regular season ended.

If/when the deal is announced, Dipoto will have locked in his starting second baseman for the 2023 season — a player he tried to acquire before the 2021 season — while also moving on from Winker, who was an underachieving disappointment in his one season with Seattle.

Wong, who turned 32 on Oct. 10, posted a .251/.339/.430 slash line with 24 doubles, four triples, 15 homers 47 RBI, 65 runs scored, 46 walks and 88 strikeouts in 134 games last season.

In 10 big league seasons, he has a career .261/.334/.398 slash line. Wong produced a 2.5 Fangraphs Wins Above Replacement (fWAR) for the Brewers while the Mariners got 0.4 (fWAR) from all of their second baseman combined in 2022.

Following the COVID-19 shortened season in 2020, the Mariners tried to sign Wong as a free agent. However, the Brewers outbid Seattle, signing him to a two-year, $18 million contract with a 2023 club option for $10 million. Per sources, then-Mariners president Kevin Mather wouldn’t allow Dipoto to make a counter offer, citing payroll budget.

Winker

This story will be updated.