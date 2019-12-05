With the demand for Major League catching higher than expected and the Mariners sitting with aa small surplus at the positions, general manager Jerry Dipoto tried to capitalize on the situation to acquire some more young talent for his current rebuild.

MLB sources confirm early, early morning reports from The Athletic and Greg Johns on MLB.com that Seattle has finalized a deal that would send catcher Omar Narvaez to the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for right-handed pitching prospect Adam Hill and a competitive round B pick, which is currently listed at No. 71 overall, in the 2020 MLB draft.

Narvaez, 27, is coming off career season at the plate. He posted a .278/.353/.460 slash line with 12 doubles, 22 homers and 55 RBIs in 132 games. Based on Fangraphs’ weight runs created stat (wRC+), Narvaez 119 runs created was the seventh highest for all MLB catchers. While Narvaez has always been above average hitting catcher in terms of batting average and approach, the power increase this year was somewhat unexpected. His previous high in home runs in a season was nine in 2018.