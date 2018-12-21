Seattle is sending outfielder Ben Gamel and minor league pitcher Noah Zavolas to the Brewers.

With Nelson Cruz gone via free agency and recently-acquired slugger Edwin Encarnacion expected to be traded sometime in the final year remaining on his contract, the Mariners are adding a young right-handed hitter with power potential that’s under club control for through 2021.

On Friday afternoon, sources indicated that the Mariners are in the process of finalizing a trade for outfielder Domingo Santana of the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for outfielder Ben Gamel and minor league pitcher Noah Zavolas.

After a monster season in 2017 where he posted a .278/.371/.505 slash line with 29 doubles, 30 homers and 85 RBIs, Santana, 26, lost playing time in 2018 when the Brewers acquired Lorenzo Cain and Christian Yelich making their outfield a little crowded. He spent some time in Class AAA this season, but appeared in 85 games for the Brewers as a bench player, posting a .265/.328/.412 slash line with 14 doubles, a triple, five homers and 20 RBIs.

Gamel, also 26, was sidelined by an oblique injury in spring training and then was held down in Tacoma for an extended period due to roster issues. He appeared in 101 games, posting a .272/.358/.370 slash line with 14 doubles, four triples, a homer and 19 RBIs. The Mariners used him mostly as a platoon outfielder. He saw his playing time diminish when the team acquired Denard Span and later Cameron Maybin.

Zavalos was an 18th round pick out of Harvard this past year. He spent time in both Short-Season Everett and High-A Modesto, posting a combined 5-2 record and a 3.03 ERA in 19 relief appearances.