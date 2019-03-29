The Mariners are in the process of adding some catching depth and swapping out backup catchers. Sources confirmed that general manager Jerry Dipoto is finalizing a small trade to acquire catcher Tom Murphy from the San Francisco Giants.

Murphy is currently in baseball limbo, having been designated for assignment by the Giants just before opening day. The Mariners didn’t want to play the waivers game and lose out on a waivers claim so they instead are working on a trade to ensure they acquire Murphy.

The lack of minor-league options has been a reason why Murphy, 28, has bounced around this spring. He started the spring with the Rockies, the team he’s been with his entire career. Colorado selected him in the third round of the 2012 draft and he played in 81 big-league games over the past four seasons. But when the Rockies decided to go with Tony Wolters as their back-up to Chris Iannetta, Murphy was designated for assignment. Murphy was quickly claimed off waivers by the Giants on March 25 but was designated again three days later.

Because Murphy is out of options, the Mariners will have to add him to their open spot on the 40-man roster and also place him on the 25-man active roster. That means current back-up catcher David Freitas would have to be optioned to Class AAA Tacoma.

The right-handed hitting Murphy isn’t considered to be a great defensive catcher. He was once a touted prospect because of his gaudy minor league numbers, including a 2016 season where he hit .327 with a 1.008 OPS, 26 doubles, 19 homers and 59 RBI in hitter-friendly Albuquerque.

The Mariners could also play the roster game with Murphy. If they decide to make a switch back to Freitas in the coming weeks, they could designate Murphy and hope he clears waivers so they can outright him to Tacoma.