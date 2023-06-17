This one … this one might sting for a bit.

Two outs away from another feel-good victory in front of a sold-out home crowd, the Mariners couldn’t close out the Chicago White Sox on Saturday afternoon at T-Mobile Park.

White Sox rookie Zach Remillard, making his major-league debut as an injury replacement in the fourth inning, delivered two clutch hits late in the game to give the White Sox a 4-3 victory and hand the Mariners one of their most demoralizing losses of the season.

Remillard drove in the tying run off Paul Sewald with one out in the ninth inning, just the second blown save of the season in 15 tries for the Mariners closer.

With the score still tied 3-3 in the 11th inning, Remillard came through again, this time with a sharp single to right-center off Tayler Saucedo with two outs. That drove in Elvis Andrus from third for the go-ahead run.

In the bottom of the 11th, the Mariners couldn’t muster much against White Sox reliever Jesse Scholtens.

Eugenio Suarez, the automatic runner to open the inning, never budged from second base.

Scholtens struck out Tom Murphy for the first out.

After an Andrus error on a AJ Pollock grounder, Scholtens got Jose Caballero to pop out for the second out and then got J.P. Crawford to ground out to second to end it.

The Mariners stranded 13 runners in the game.

J.P. Crawford homered on the first pitch thrown by White Sox starter Lucas Giolito in the bottom of the first inning, and Teoscar Hernandez continued his torrid June, but it wasn’t enough for the Mariners, who again dipped below .500 at 34-35.

The White Sox improved to 31-41.

