The Mariners finish 44-37 on the road and return to Safeco Field for the season's final seven games.

ARLINGTON, Texas — And now seven games remain in the 2018 season — all at home, all meaningless to the Mariners fans who sum up the one successful season goal with a yes or no accomplishment: Did you make the playoffs?

That answer would be no. It became official late Saturday evening when the A’s won on a walk-off wild pitch. But even manager Scott Servais said that they had accepted their fate well before it.

“The finality of it set in before the actual mathematical elimination,” he admitted.

Of course, they actually started playing a little better once they accepted that fate. But not so much on Sunday afternoon.

In their final road game of the season, the Mariners slogged their way through a 6-1 defeat at Globe Life Park, which will be around for just one more year before meeting its demise.

Seattle finished with a 44-37 record away from Safeco Field this season, which is a pretty solid result for a team.

“I think we’ve swung the bat better on the road than we have at home,” Servais said. “I’ve often said you have to hit to on the road to win. Obviously, that’s what we didn’t do enough of today. But overall, we have had some good trips and some good series on the road, but it just hasn’t been enough.”

A 1-0 lead turned into a 4-1 deficit in an interminable bottom of the sixth that featured four Mariners pitchers, four runs scored by the Rangers on five hits.

A night after scoring a season-high in runs on 16 hits, including a plethora of extra-base hits, the Mariners were somewhat predictably held to just the one run on six hits.

Wade LeBlanc took the loss. After five shutout innings, he was charged with three runs in the sixth inning. His replacement, Nick Vincent, aided in one of LeBlanc’s charged runs being scored while also giving up one of his own.