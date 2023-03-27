Padres 4, Mariners 2 at Peoria Stadium

Notable

A crowd of 9,723 said goodbye to Cactus League baseball for another year, watching the two teams that call the Peoria Sports Complex home play their final game of spring training.

Marco Gonzales pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing three runs on four hits with two walks and no strikeouts for Seattle.

The Padres picked up two runs off him in the third inning. A pair of one-out walks later scored on a two-out double from Xander Bogaerts.

The Mariners tied the game in the bottom of the inning. Sam Haggerty scored from first when Trent Grisham misplayed Julio Rodriguez’s single. Kolten Wong drove in a run with a crisp single to left off Padres starter Seth Lugo to tie the game at 2-2.

San Diego retook the lead in the fourth inning. Austin Nola doubled with one out and scored on Matt Carpenter’s single to right.

The Padres tacked on another run in the eighth inning on a bloop run-scoring single from Pedro Castellanos.

Seattle finished with a 14-13-2 record this spring.

Player of the game

After looking a little sluggish his past few outings, right-hander Paul Sewald delivered a drama-free sixth inning, retiring the three batters he faced, including a strikeout. Sewald’s fastball was in the low 90s and seemed to have more life to it compared to his past few outings.

On tap

The Mariners were headed back to Seattle after the game Monday. They will have Tuesday off from baseball activity and then resume their preparation for opening day with a workout Wednesday afternoon at T-Mobile Park. They will open the 2023 season Thursday night at home against the Cleveland Guardians at 7:10 p.m. PT. Right-hander Luis Castillo will get the start for Seattle while Cleveland will start right-hander Shane Bieber.

Video highlights

RBI Single from the Stache 🥸#PadresST pic.twitter.com/QuW4MsmFQo — San Diego Padres (@Padres) March 27, 2023