The Mariners are in big need of a jolt.

They hope to get one Thursday when two touted prospects — outfielder Jarred Kelenic and starting pitcher Logan Gilbert — make their major-league debuts at T-Mobile Park against Cleveland.

Either way, the Mariners will only want to look forward after losing their fourth straight game, falling 7-1 at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday night.

The Mariners (18-19) tied their longest losing streak of the season and fell below .500 for the first time since they were 3-4.

In sweeping the two-game series, the Dodgers (20-17) won consecutive games for the first time since ending an eight-game winning streak April 17.

Los Angeles starter Julio Urias, who dominated the Mariners in Seattle on April 20, allowing just an infield hit in seven shutout innings and striking out 11, was nearly as good at Dodger Stadium.

He retired the first 13 hitters he faced, and allowed two hits and a run in seven innings. He struck out six and walked one.

“Urias, he’s tough,” said Mariners manager Scott Servais. “He has our number and we didn’t do much against him at all.”

Mariners starter Justin Dunn looked great in the first inning, quickly retiring the side in order. But he struggled with his control after that. He walked the first hitter in the second inning, then got the next three hitters despite allowing three balls to each.

Dunn walked the first two hitters in the fourth inning, then allowed a bloop single behind first base that should have been caught. First baseman Evan White looked as if he could have made the catch, but it appeared he was called off by second baseman Ty France, who missed the ball by a couple of inches.

Dunn got an out on a shallow fly to center field, but the walks came back to hurt him when Matt Beaty hit a two-run double to left field. That ended Dunn’s night after 72 pitches.

Will Vest stranded the runners Dunn had left on second and third base, but the damage was done.

“We certainly knew tonight’s game would be a challenge for Justin Dunn,” Servais said. “We had a pretty good idea the Dodgers would be very patient and grind him out. I thought his stuff tonight was really good. Fastball had a lot of life, the breaking balls were really good, but he ran into trouble there in the fourth inning with a couple of walks and it kind of got away from him a little bit.”

The 3 1/3 innings was the fewest in six starts this season for Dunn, who has allowed 20 walks in 29 innings.

“They are the World Series champs for a reason,” said Dunn, who rued losing command of his fastball in the fourth inning. “They have a good lineup — one through nine — and they do a good job of picking out what they want to hit and eliminate parts of the zone. That’s what makes them really good. They make you pay if you fall behind in counts.”

The Mariners got their first hit with one out in the fifth inning on a France single, and he later scored on a single by Dylan Moore to cut the deficit to 2-1.

The Dodgers responded in the bottom half of the inning after Vest got the first two hitters out. Justin Turner hit a single and Max Muncy followed with a two-run homer to center field.

Two hits and a walk later, Vest’s night was over. And when the inning was finally over, the Mariners were trailing 6-1, and the suspense was pretty much over as well.

The Mariners return home after a 1-4 road trip, but there will be plenty of excitement with the addition of Kelenic and Gilbert.

“Hopefully they get off to good starts,” Servais said. “They are exciting young players and we need them to contribute. … Hopefully they can jump-start us and get us on the right track.”

