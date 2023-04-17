On a chilly night when the Brewers played like the better team, which they have been much of the season, they also endured the discouraging feeling of seeing their best starting pitcher, Corbin Burnes, one of the most dominant right-handers in the National League, leave the game with an injury.

After sweeping the Rockies in routine fashion over the weekend and facing much better competition, the Mariners saw their four-game winning streak come to an end after suboptimal outings from starter Chris Flexen and reliever Penn Murfee, minimal offense and a few costly mistakes in a 7-3 loss that felt like several of their defeats this season.

“Disappointed that we just didn’t play a clean game. And when we don’t play clean, we’re just not going to beat too many teams,” manager Scott Servais said. “A couple of errors and baserunning issues. We’re off to a good start on this homestand, but we didn’t play a good game tonight.”

Seattle (8-9) is now 0-7 this season in games that opponents score four runs or more.

The Mariners needed to play well because the Brewers (12-5) have been despite missing several key players and with Burnes off to slow start.

“Coming into this series, certainly we knew that the Brewers are playing really good baseball and had their best pitcher on the mound tonight,” Servais said. “I thought it was gonna be a tight game.”

But it never really felt tight.

Given an early three-run lead, Burnes cruised through the first five innings, allowing one run — a Cal Raleigh solo homer — on two hits. But after issuing a leadoff walk to J.P. Crawford to start the sixth and then getting Julio Rodriguez to fly out to deep center, Burnes summoned trainers and grabbed at the left side of his chest. He exited the game immediately.

“It’s a left-pectoral strain, chest-muscle strain,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “Minor, not ruling him out for his next start. We’ll just kind of see how he feels over the next couple of days.”

Burnes told reporters he strained it while tagging Eugenio Suarez in a fourth-inning, rally-killing rundown for the Mariners.

Down 3-1 in the fourth inning, Suarez singled with one out and Raleigh worked a walk. After Teoscar Hernandez flew out to center, it brought Jarred Kelenic, the Mariners’ hottest hitter, to the plate.

With a 3-2 count and the base runners going on his pitch, Burnes decided to wait on delivering his payoff pitch to Kelenic, who had gotten in the batter’s box early on the 20-second pitch clock. Burnes held the ball in the set position for almost seven seconds as Kelenic stood waiting and Suarez readied to run.

With about four seconds remaining on the pitch clock, Burnes decided he would try a pickoff move to second, having seen how far Suarez was off the base. The strategy worked. Suarez started to leave right when Burnes’ front foot came off the ground. By the time he realized Burnes was actually turning to throw to second, Suarez was out of position and caught in a rundown.

“Going into the game, you know that Burnes is pretty tough,” Servais said. “You know you’re only gonna get so many chances to get to him. We had the baserunning error take us out of a potential opportunity for Kelenic to get a big hit. We let our guard down, didn’t focus there and he got out of that without throwing a pitch.”

Flexen gave the Mariners another uneven outing, pitching six innings and allowing four runs on six hits with a walk and five strikeouts. It was an improvement from an abysmal performance in his last outing.

“I went from giving up eight down to four,” he said dryly. “I guess it’s a little better.”

His results seemed to vary from inning to inning.

He needed just five pitches to work a 1-2-3 first inning on three ground outs. But then it took 24 pitches to finish a second inning, with seven batters coming to the plate and the Brewers scoring three runs. Rowdy Tellez and Brian Anderson each singled to start the inning and Luke Voit drove in a run with a double to left. With one out, Owen Mitchell singled up the middle to score Anderson. A fielder’s choice on a ground ball allowed Voit to score to make it 3-0.

“Too many pitches and I missed over the plate too much,” Flexen said. “Just a lack of execution, plain and simple. It’s very frustrating. It sucks putting a team down in the hole like that.”

The Mariners answered in the bottom half of the inning. Raleigh pulled a 1-1 changeup into the seats in right-center for his second homer of the season to cut the lead to 3-1.

Flexen found a rhythm after the second-inning struggles, setting the side down in order in the third, fourth and fifth. That scoreless streak came to an end in the sixth. Willy Adames led off with a single and William Contreras worked a walk. Flexen came back to strike out Tellez, but allowed a run-scoring single to Anderson that made it 4-1.

“I’m not doing a good job of putting us in a position to win,” he said.

Seattle turned to heavily used middle reliever Penn Murfee to pitch the sixth inning. He immediately served up a solo homer to pinch-hitter Brice Turang, whose father, Brian, was a catcher for the Mariners in 1993-94, and then issued a one-out walk to Christian Yelich, who stole second, advanced to third on a throwing error and scored on William Contreras’ single.

Rodriguez’s third homer of the season — a solo blast to deep right-center in the eighth inning — proved inconsequential to the outcome. Kelenic had his 10-game hitting streak end.