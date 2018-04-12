The Mariners are getting healthier and with players returning from the disabled list, it means roster moves are coming. Here's a look at some possibilities

Change is coming to the Mariners’ 25-man roster over the next week, including in the next few days.

And that’s a good thing.

Barring setbacks — and that’s far from a given with this team’s injury luck that includes mishaps and misfortune — at least three of the four projected everyday players that inhabit spots on the 10-day disabled list could return.

Ben Gamel (oblique strain), Nelson Cruz (right ankle sprain) and Mike Zunino (oblique strain) are all progressing well enough in their recoveries from their respective injuries that it has allowed manager Scott Servais to think about his team being closer to whole on the upcoming homestand that starts on Friday with a three-game series vs. the Oakland A’s and then a four-game series agains the Houston Astros, the defending World Series champs.

That would be a massive upgrade for a team that has slightly overachieved, going 6-4 to start the season, including the recent 4-3 road trip, despite the absence of all three players, along with the recent injury to first baseman Ryon Healy (right ankle sprain).

“Good road trip, winning road trip,” Servais said on Wednesday following the Mariners’ 4-2 win over the Royals in Kansas City. “I like where are club is at and we still aren’t at full strength yet.”

But with change comes decisions, difficult decisions that could be viewed unpopular or uninspired for any number of reasons.

The return of Gamel, Cruz and Zunino might not happen all at once. Servais hinted that the moves could be spread out over the weekend and days after.

Gamel seems ready to return. He has been playing games on his rehab stint since last Thursday. He has played in six games and has seven hits in 21 at-bats going into Thursday.

Cruz has been hitting in the cage and will likely hit on the field before Friday’s game. The Mariners could activate him for Friday’s game if he passes some minimal running and agility tests. Since he isn’t a position player, Cruz can protect the sore ankle on the basepaths.

Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto said on ESPN 710’s “Danny, Dave and Moore show” that the team “wasn’t necessarily expecting” Gamel to be activated on Friday night, saying “that’s still a little up in the air.” Dipoto pointed to a Gamel return by the series with the Astros. But he did say he expected Cruz back “some time this weekend.”

If Cruz is the first to be activated, the Mariners would likely option a reliever back to Class AAA Tacoma. Seattle is currently carrying nine relievers, which is excess. They recalled right-hander Chasen Bradford, when Healy was placed on the disabled list on Monday. The logical move could be optioning Bradford back to Tacoma. But he did pitch well, throwing three shutout innings. The Mariners could look option a different reliever like Casey Lawrence, who struggled in his last outing, instead.

If/when Gamel is activated from the DL, the Mariners will have to option out a position player. The early choice to be sent out would’ve been infielder/outfielder Taylor Motter, who was recalled when Cruz went on the disabled list. But that might not be as simple. With Healy out, the Mariners have started both Motter and Daniel Vogelbach at first base in his absence.

At first glance, it would seem like Vogelbach would remain, given his strong spring training and some early production this season. However, the playing time at first base has also served as a reminder of his defensive limitations. It reinforced that his best future role is probably as a designated hitter. The Mariners believe he will be a productive hitter with consistent at-bats. But with Cruz back, that spot would be taken.

So it comes down to this decision: Who should play first base until Healy’s return?

Do you go with Vogelbach and hope that his bat, which has been quieted the last few games, comes to life and is good enough to live with any defensive liabilities and mistakes while inserting Andrew Romine at first base late in games?

Or do you go with Motter, who isn’t a true first baseman but is the better athlete and likely more dependable defensively? Motter has shown he’s capable of contributing offensively for short bursts, which was he did last year when Jean Segura went down with an injury. He’s worked hard to improve his approach at the plate and drive the ball to all parts of the field.

If you keep Motter, you still have Romine available on the bench for pinch-running situations late in games instead of forced usage as only a defensive replacement.

Whether it’s Vogelbach or Motter that remains with the team, that person will still be likely ticketed for Tacoma when Healy does return from his ankle sprain.

Everyone on the team is anxious for the return of the Zunino, who has blossomed into a leader on the field and in the clubhouse. To be fair, Mike Marjama and David Freitas have filled in quite capably in Zunino’s absence, but they aren’t the package of power potential and defensive prowess as the Mariners’ every-day catcher.

Marjama beat out Freitas for the back-up spot on the opening day roster. But that doesn’t mean he’s locked into that spot when Zunino returns. Freitas was always considered the better defensive catcher of the two during their spring training battle and that’s been evident since his call up. He’s more skilled as a thrower, blocker and receiver behind the plate than Marjama. It’s somewhat expected since Marjama is a former third baseman who was converted to a catcher. From an offensive standpoint, Marjama is the better athlete and baserunner and has more potential at the plate, though they are essentially putting up similar numbers in almost equal plate appearances. Given the Mariners capabilities on offense, they could decide to put the priority on defense and keep Freitas this time around.

But the most curious aspect of the 25-man musical chairs that the Mariners are playing will come on Tuesday when they are scheduled to recall left-hander Ariel Miranda to slide into the rotation as the fifth starter for at least one start. The spot belongs to Erasmo Ramirez (strained lat), who is still a week or two away from returning.

Who will the Mariners remove from the 25-man roster to make room Miranda? They have two choices: reliever or position player.

They will likely be carrying eight relievers on Tuesday, which has always been the preferred and expected number since spring training. They believe in the eight-man bullpen. And since they play 20 games in 20 days and don’t have another off day until May 7, that extra reliever might be needed. If they decided to make that move, it would seem that Lawrence or James Pazos, who both have minor league options, would be sent out.

If they did that, the Mariners would then be carrying five outfielders on their roster — Dee Gordon, Mitch Haniger, Ben Gamel, Guillermo Heredia and Ichiro.

And that’s where it could get uncomfortable.

Gamel’s eventual return, which will be sooner than expected, has led to plenty of curious speculation of what the Mariners would do with their roster. The other assortment of injuries have made it so that the roster moves aren’t straight position swaps. Still, carrying five outfielders seems illogical and unnecessary, particularly since Gordon and Haniger are every-day players. The initial plan before the Gamel injury was to use him and Guillermo Heredia in a modified platoon in left field. Will they try to do it again?

And that leaves the baseball legend there by himself, waiting, stretching, sitting and not being used.

Would you carry a fifth outfielder and never play him? That was always the lingering debate: Once Gamel returns, what happens to Ichiro? While he’s a certain Hall of Famer on the first ballot, Ichiro is, right now, the least deserving of the group to play. Yes, he’s dealing with a truncated spring training due to a late signing and a calf injury. But he’s hitting a soft .227 (2 for 22) and has looked a step slow in left field at times, which could be hesitancy from the injury.

Heredia is the best overall defensive outfielder of the group and can play all three spots at a high level. While he’s hitting .250, his potential for extra basehits is greater. He isn’t a home run hitter, but does have two on the season.

Can the Mariners really send him back to Tacoma and keep Ichiro instead? If they did that, they’d look like a massive shills to the concept of nostalgia for ticket sales. It’s a perception would be earned.

And yet, how do you just say walk away from one of the best players to ever put on a Mariners’ uniform? It’s one thing to designate a player for assignment when there is no tie beyond the immediate. But Ichiro is a franchise icon and still very beloved by a bulk of the fanbase. The Mariners had to know they would face this dilemma at some point. What will they do? There were rumblings that some sort of exit strategy was discussed with Ichiro when he signed this contract in March. But in watching him on a daily basis, he doesn’t act like a player counting down his days till a jersey retirement ceremony and a lavish production from the Mariners marketing department. Right or wrong, he believes he can still play and contribute.

The Mariners could protract this potential conundrum by using Wade LeBlanc to make a spot start on Tuesday instead of bringing up Miranda, who was largely unimpressive and inefficient in his start on Wednesday with Tacoma, tossing four innings and allowing three runs on five hits with three walks and two strikeouts.

But that would only prolong it until Ramirez is ready to return in a week to 10 days. At some point, a decision will have to be made. And dragging it out might only make it worse and more uncomfortable in the end.

The return to full strength is a good thing for the Mariners, but it will lead to plenty of roster decisions over the coming days and beyond.

Mariners current 25-man roster

Starting pitchers

Felix Hernandez, RHP

James Paxton, LHP

Mike Leake, RHP

Marco Gonzales, LHP

Bullpen

Edwin Diaz, RHP

Juan Nicasio, RHP

Nick Vincent, RHP

Dan Altavilla, RHP

Casey Lawrence, RHP

Chasen Bradord, RHP

Marc Rzepczynski, LHP

James Pazos, LHP

Wade LeBlanc, LHP

Infielders

Daniel Vogelbach, 1B

Robinson Cano, 2B

Jean Segura, SS

Kyle Seager, 3B

Outfielders

Dee Gordon, CF

Mitch Haniger, RF

Ben Gamel, LF

Guillermo Heredia, OF

Ichiro, OF

Utility

Andrew Romine, IF/OF

Taylor Motter, IF/OF

Catchers

Mike Marjama

David Freitas

Disabled list with expected return