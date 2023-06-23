The Mariners needed that Thursday night, didn’t they?

Kolten Wong, Ty France, Teoscar Hernandez and Cal Raleigh all homered in a 10-run outburst, backing another strong start from rookie Bryan Woo in a 10-2 thumping of the Yankees to salvage the final game of the series in New York.

Everything’s solved with the Mariners offense now, right?

These dudes are ready to take flight and become the potent playoff-caliber team everyone thought they should be, right?

All right, all right, let’s not get carried away.

There are still serious questions surrounding this Mariners team that, at 36-37, is still one game below .500 entering a critical weekend series in Baltimore. Many, many questions.

Among them:

Will they ever stop striking out so much? (They rank No. 2 in MLB with an alarming 25.8% strikeout rate.)

Is Thursday’s power surge a sign of things to come? (They ranked No. 25 in MLB with a .378 slugging percentage entering Thursday.)

Can Julio Rodriguez find some consistent discipline at the plate?

Will Jerry Dipoto again find a way to jump the market for a veteran bat? (And is Carlos Santana again that veteran bat?)

How long can the two rookie starters, Bryce Miller and Bryan Woo, keep this up?

Is there reason to believe they have another dramatic turnaround in them?

To touch on the one, it was on this week last year — starting with a breakthrough win on the road (8-2 at Oakland on June 21, 2022) — that the Mariners began their unlikely rise, winning 22 of their next 25. They had a good run around the same time in 2021, winning 11 of 15 to close out June.

So, yes, it’s not out of the question to think they can do something similar now.

But they have not proven they can beat good teams. They are just 13-26 against teams .500-or-better this season, and 23-11 against below-.500 teams.

Which is what makes not only this weekend’s series against the Orioles so important.

Baltimore, at 45-28, is one of the best stories in baseball, holding the top spot in the AL Wild Card chase, five games ahead of the Astros and Yankees.

Taking two of three — and finishing 3-3 on this East Coast trip — is vital, particularly with what the Mariners have in store over the next two weeks before the All-Star break.

They return home to host the Nationals starting Monday, and then close out the first half with series against Tampa Bay (best team in MLB), then trips to red-hit San Francisco and rival Houston.

The Mariners, indeed, are starting to run out of the time. They need to find some answers.

Extra extra

Stat of the Week

2.30

Since his forgettable debut at Texas on June 3, Bryan Woo has posted three consecutive impressive starts, allowing four runs and nine hits allowed across 15.2 innings — for a 2.30 ERA — with 21 strikeouts and four walks. The 23-year-old right-hander looks better and better with each start. There are workload issues to keep in mind — he’s just two years removed from Tommy John surgery — but he is making a case to be a permanent fixture in the rotation.

Prospect Watch

Michael Arroyo, the 5-foot-8, 160-pound shortstop, is off to a blistering start to his minor league season. After playing in just four games in the Arizona Complex League — with seven hits in 11 at-bats (.636 average) — Arroyo was promoted to Low-A Modesto, where he hit .310 in his first seven games (9 for 29), with one home runs, four doubles, one triple, three walks and three strikeouts. Still just 18 years old, Arroyo is ranked as the Mariners’ No. 10 prospect by MLB Pipeline.

Who’s Hot

Teoscar Hernandez continues to rake, posting a .333/.400/.603 (1.003 OPS) slash line in 63 at-bats in June, with 4 homers and 13 RBIs.

Who’s Not

Julio Rodriguez is slashing .214/.276/.329 (.605 OPS) in 70 at-bats in June, with two home runs, two doubles, 16 strikeouts and five walks.