Outside of the MLB All-Star festivities, this is shaping up to be Seattle’s biggest baseball weekend of the summer.

If the crowds at T-Mobile Park for a midweek series against the Padres were any indication — with nearly 80,000 fans in total turning out Tuesday and Wednesday — this Mariners-Orioles matchup could be one of the most raucous regular-season series that Seattle’s hosted in years.

There’s a lot to celebrate.

Felix Hernandez will be inducted into the Mariners Hall of Fame on Saturday evening. The game has been sold out for a while, and emotions will be high.

Beyond that, expect good, clean baseball between the two of the hottest teams in the majors.

The Mariners, at 24-10, have MLB’s best record since July 1, and at 62-52 they’ve pulled within 1 1/2 games of the third American League wild-card spot and 5 1/2 games of Texas in the AL West.

The Orioles, at 71-44, own the best record in the American League.

Expected pitching matchups

Friday: Seattle RHP Luis Castillo (7-7, 3.21 ERA) vs. Baltimore RHP Kyle Gibson (11-6, 4.50)

Saturday: Seattle RHP George Kirby (10-8, 3.32) vs. Baltimore LHP Cole Irvin (1-3, 5.44)

Sunday: Seattle RHP Bryce Miller (7-4, 4.20) vs. Baltimore RHP Kyle Bradish (7-6, 3.19)

The Orioles took two of three when the teams first met in Baltimore in late June. The Mariners won the opener 13-1, knocking Gibson around for five runs in three innings.

But Baltimore bounced back to win the second game 6-4 and eked out a 3-2 victory in the series finale behind Bradish’s seven strong innings.

By the numbers

Batting average (league average: .248)

Orioles: .253 (12th)

Mariners: .236 (25th)

Home runs

Orioles: 132 (16th)

Mariners: 138 (13th)

OPS+ (MLB rank, with 100 being average)

Orioles: 106 (8th)

Mariners: 101 (16th)

ERA (league average: 4.31)

Orioles: 4.10 (14th)

Mariners: 3.74 (2nd)

Pitching strikeouts

Orioles: 1,041 (8th)

Mariners: 1,046 (6th)

(Source: Baseball Reference)

Familiar face

Baltimore second baseman Adam Frazier has hit a career-high 13 home runs in just 348 plate appearances this season, after hitting just three homers in 602 plate appearances for the Mariners last year.

“It’s not like I’m swinging harder and trying to hit homers. I’m just in a good place with the swing,” Frazier told The Baltimore Banner recently. “Hopefully I can keep it right there.”

Frazier, who signed a one-year, $8 million free-agent deal with the Orioles in the offseason, made some swing adjustments in spring training, to his lower half in particular, and he’s continued to tweak his setup throughout the season.

“Last year I had a two-part kind of thing where I would put my foot down and then load again, which was not ideal by any means,” he said. “It’s just getting the body in a better position to hit.”

Extra, Extra

Stat of the Week

38.7%

Per FanGraphs, the Mariners have a 38.7% chance of making the playoffs — up from a season-low mark of 10.3% on June 30 (the day they lost 15-4 at home to Tampa Bay).

Prospect Watch

Tacoma third baseman Jake Scheiner leads the Pacific Coast League in home runs (26 and RBI (88) through 100 games this season. The 27-year-old has a .259/.381/.530 slash line in 370 at-bats for the Rainiers.

Who’s Hot

The Mariners offense.

Since July 1, the Mariners rank No. 2 in the AL with a 119 wRC+ (100 being average). They are hitting .255 in their last 34 games, with 45 home runs and a .773 OPS.

Who’s Not

The Mariners are just 11-12 in Luis Castillo’s 23 starts this season. Castillo allowed a season-high seven earned runs in Anaheim in his last start. He is scheduled make his first career start against the Orioles on Friday.