As we wait to see if the Mariners are buyers or sellers or both at the MLB trade deadline, one thing seems certain, Jerry Dipoto, the Mariners president of baseball operations, is unlikely to sit it out.

As he’s said often, it represents an opportunity to make the Mariners better in some way, whether it’s for this season, next season or seasons down the road.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at some of his more memorable deadline trades.

July 20, 2022

Acquired: Reds right-hander pitcher Luis Castillo

Given up: Top infield prospects Noelvi Marte and Edwin Arroyo and right-handed pitching prospects Levi Stoudt and Andrew Moore

The results: Castillo helped lead the Mariners back to the postseason for the first time since 2001. He set the tone in the postseason with a brilliant outing vs. Toronto to win the first game of the wild-card series. Along the way, he signed a five-year, $108 million contract extension.

Marte, 21, played in the 2023 Futures game and was recently promoted to Triple-A Louisville. In 19 games with the Bats, he’s posted a .329/.372/.526 slash line with six doubles, three triples, a homer and 13 RBI. Arroyo, 19, has played in 81 games for High-A Dayton, posting a .246/.315/.401 slash line with 17 doubles, four triples, eight homers, 38 RBI, 18 stolen bases, 29 walks and 81 strikeouts.

Stoudt made his MLB debut this season, making two starts and two relief appearances, posting a 9.58 ERA. Moore has missed most of the season with an injury.

July 27, 2021

Acquired: Astros right-handed pitcher Joe Smith, infielder Abraham Toro

Given up: Right-handed pitchers Kendall Graveman and Rafael Montero

The results: There were plenty of angry players, and the Mariners went 3-7 in the games following the trade. Graveman was a popular leader and the team’s closer, but also a free agent after the season. Smith was a serviceable reliever, posting a 3-3 record and 2.00 ERA in 23 appearances. He retired after the 2022 season with the Twins at age 38.

Toro had a magical few months with the Mariners, but he never became an everyday player. Per FanGraphs, he amassed -0.3 WAR in 169 games in Seattle. He was traded to the Brewers last offseason along with Jesse Winker for Kolten Wong.

The Astros used Graveman and to a lesser extent Montero, to reach the World Series that season, losing to the Braves. While Graveman went to the White Sox as a free agent, Montero was a key middle reliever on the 2022 Astros that won the World Series. He posted a 1.5 WAR that season.

August 30, 2020

Acquired: Padres infielder Ty France, right-handed pitcher Andres Munoz, catcher Luis Torrens, outfielder Taylor Trammell

Given up: catcher Austin Nola, right-handed pitchers Austin Adams and Dan Altavilla

The results: The trade, which came later than usual because of the COVID-shortened season, helped shaped the Mariners’ rebuild by getting four players that contributed to the team’s recent success.

Only Torrens, who was valuable reserve in 2021, is no longer with the organization. France has taken over as the everyday first baseman, Munoz has blossomed into a key leverage reliever and Trammell has contributed as a fourth outfielder

The Padres’ return wasn’t quite as productive. Nola has battled injuries. He did play in 110 games in 2022 as the Padres made the postseason, posting a 0.2 WAR. Nola has struggled so much this season that he was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on July 18. Adams was productive reliever in 2021 for the Padres, but a forearm strain that eventually led to surgery limited to two appearances last season. He’s made 32 appearances with the Diamondbacks this season. Altavilla made 11 appearances for the Padres over two season and has underwent two arm surgeries that kept him out of all of 2022. He’s making a comeback with the Red Sox.

Acquire: Padres player to be named later — right-handed pitcher Matt Brash

Give up: Right-handed pitcher Taylor Williams

The results: In the second of the trades with the Padres that day, the Mariners got a real steal. Brash was an unknown prospect when the Mariners acquired him. He’s blossomed into a solid reliever with the potential to be even better in seasons ahead. He’s struck out 74 batters in 41 2/3 innings.

Williams, who the Mariners picked up that spring on a waivers claim, made one appearance for the Padres in 2020 and 11 with San Diego in 2021.

Extra, Extra

18

The combined number of strikeouts racked up by six Mariners pitchers in a 9-7 win over the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday at Target Field. It started with George Kirby striking out nine batters in four innings pitched. Gabe Speier struck out the side in the fifth inning and Matt Brash also struck out three batters.

It was one shy of the team record of 19 strikeouts, which was done twice — June 24, 1997 vs. the A’s and August 8, 1997 vs. the White Sox.

Of course, in both of those record-setting games, one pitcher amassed all 19 strikeouts in each. Yep, Randy Johnson was responsible for both games.

In a 4-1 loss at the Kingdome, Johnson struck out 19 A’s batters while allowing four runs on 11 hits in nine innings. He threw 142 pitches with 100 strikes, including 25 whiffs.

Against the White Sox, he tossed a nine-inning shutout, allowing five hits with three walks to go with the 19 punchouts in a 5-0 win. He threw 148 pitches with 91 strikes and 27 whiffs.

Prospect Watch

After an outing where he allowed nine runs on nine hits in 1 2/3 innings, Emerson Hancock has produced three outstanding starts for Double-A Arkansas. On Thursday, he tossed seven innings, allowing one run on four hits with a walk and five strikeouts. The one run allowed was the first he’s allowed in three starts. In his previous two starts, he pitched six innings and gave up three hits on July 15 and working seven innings and allowing just one hit on July 21. In the combined 20 innings, he’s truck out 19 with two walks while allowing a total of nine hits.

Who’s Hot

Over his last 15 games, Tom Murphy posted a .362/.404/.830 slash line in 53 plate appearances. Of his 17 hits, he has four doubles and six homers to go with nine RBI, three walks and 13 strikeouts.

Who’s Not

The month of July has not been kind to rookie infielder Jose Caballero. He’s posted a .182/.270/.212 slash line in 13 games and 37 plate appearances. He has six hits — five singles and a double — with a three RBI, two walks, two hit by pitches and 13 strikeouts.