ANAHEIM, Calif. — Three hours before first pitch Thursday, Bryan Woo sat down along the top railing of the visitors dugout, wearing white slippers, blue shorts and a blue short-sleeve hoodie, the hood pulled loosely over his head on an 83-degree afternoon.

He looked more like a dude ready to spend a day on a surfboard at nearby Huntington Beach, not a 23-year-old rookie about to pitch the most meaningful game of his major-league career, opposite Shohei Ohtani all of people.

Ho-hum.

Woo seemed to approach the Los Angeles Angels lineup with that same sort of casualness, efficiently setting the tone in the Mariners’ thrilling 5-3 come-from-behind victory at Angels Stadium.

Woo, in his 11th MLB start, pitched six sharp innings, allowing two runs on just four hits with six strikeouts.

Afterward, Woo was the first teammate to greet Cade Marlowe outside the visitors clubhouse.

“They’ve got Shohei!” Woo shouted. “We’ve got Cade Marlowe!”

They all have reason to be excited, with the Mariners (57-52) now a season-high five games over .500, playing their best baseball of the season to inch their way back into the playoff picture.

Woo figures to be a key figure down the stretch for the Mariners, in part because of some notable adjustments he’s made after three straight sluggish starts to close out July.

Mostly, Woo said, he got back to basics: Be aggressive. Get ahead. Win the 0-0 and 1-1 counts.

More than that, though, he said he was determined to throw his offspeed pitches with more conviction — to challenge hitters with them — and he felt he made significant strides in that area Thursday night.

“I definitely had more confidence with the offspeed (pitches),” Woo said. “ … I know I can throw them in the zone, and tonight was the best example of that.”

Those adjustments are all part of the ongoing development for the Mariners’ two rookie right-handers, Woo and Bryce Miller. Over the past couple years, Logan Gilbert and George Kirby have navigated similar ups and downs, and they continue to learn and tinker, particularly with their secondary pitches.

Thursday’s start marked the first time Woo faced an MLB team a second time — his second major-league start, on June 10, was in Anaheim — and the Mariners could not have asked for much more.

“He really did an awesome job,” manager Scott Servais said. “… You can’t just go fastball, fastball, fastball — you’ve got to have some mix in there early in the count. That’s what he was able to do tonight, and that’s what he needs to continue to do going forward.”

Stat of the Week

The Mariners pitching staff entered Thursday with the majors’ best ERA (3.43) as a team since July 1, and Seattle is 19-10 since then.

Prospect Watch

The Mariners have promoted 18-year-old Lazaro Montes and 20-year-old Luis Suisbel to Low-A Modesto. Montes, a 6-foot-5 outfielder, had a 1.007 OPS in 110 at-bats in the Arizona Complex League. Suisbel, an infielder, had a 1.044 OPS in 103 at-bats in the ACL.

Who’s Hot

Who else but Marlowe? The 26-year-old rookie had spent a couple days thinking about his first at-bats against Shohei Ohtani, and then delivered an opposite-field single off Ohtani in the second inning Thursday night. Marlowe, of course, was even better in the ninth, belting a 99.8-mph fastball from closer Carlos Estevez out to right field for a go-ahead grand slam in the Mariners’ 5-3 victory. In his first 30 MLB at-bats, Marlowe has 10 hits, with two doubles, one triple, two homers, five walks, six strikeouts and a 1.096 OPS.

Who’s Not

Julio Rodriguez went 0-for-5 with three strikeouts Thursday night, and he’s 0-for-12 career vs. Ohtani. Going into Thursday, Julio had reached base safely in 27 consecutive games since July 1, which was the longest active on-base streak in MLB.