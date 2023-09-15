One of Luis Castillo’s goals coming into his first full season with the Mariners was to win the American League Cy Young Award.

Here in the heart of September, he’s right in the thick of the conversation.

And the 30-year-old right-hander will have a chance to make a strong closing argument pitching in meaningful September games down the stretch.

Castillo has started 30 games for the Mariners this season, and he’s projected to make three more in the regular season — at Oakland next week, and against Houston and Texas in the final homestand.

Here’s how the top Cy Young contenders stack up so far:

Gerrit Cole, NYY: 2.79 ERA, 187 innings, 204 K, 1.02 WHIP

Luis Castillo, SEA: 3.08 ERA, 181 innings, 199 K, 1.04 WHIP

Kevin Gausman, TOR: 3.40 ERA, 172 innings, 222 K, 1.20 WHIP

Framber Valdez, HOU: 3.33 ERA, 181 innings, 178 K, 1.10 WHIP

Sonny Gray, MIN: 2.96 ERA, 167 innings, 165 K, 1.19 WHIP

Cole, as things stand, would probably win fairly convincingly. He leads the AL in ERA, innings pitched, quality starts (22) and WHIP (walks plus hits per inning pitched), and in an informal MLB.com poll of beat writers this week, Cole received 38 of 39 first-place votes. Castillo was second on that list.

Playing in a pennant race could help Castillo over the next two weeks. With the Mariners in a tight, three-team race in the AL West, each of Castillo’s starts will grow in importance — and he has always seemed to thrive in the big games.

If he pitches well over his next three starts, and the Mariners close in on their first division title since 2001, that would certainly boost his case.

The Mariners are 9-0 in Castillo’s last nine starts.

The Mariners’ Logan Gilbert and George Kirby have certainly warranted consideration too, and they’ll have a few more chances themselves to bolster their case.

Castillo, Gilbert and Kirby have each recorded 17 quality starts this season (six innings or more and three runs or fewer allowed) — the only team in baseball with three pitchers who have done that.

Extra, Extra

Stat of the Week: 30/30

Julio Rodriguez became just the second player in Mariners history to reach the 30/30 club on Monday, joining Alex Rodriguez. Julio is just the fourth player in MLB history to achieve that at age 22 or younger, joining A-Rod, Mike Trout and Ronald Acuña Jr.

Prospect Watch

The Mariners have both of their Class A affiliates playing for league championships.

The Everett AquaSox tied the best-of-five Northwest League championship series at 1-1 with a 10-0 romp of the Vancouver Canadians on Wednesday night at Everett’s Funko Field. Center fielder Victor Labrada broke the game open with a third-inning grand slam, his first homer of any kind this season.

That series moves to Vancouver. Game 3 is scheduled for Friday.

Down in California’s Central Valley, the Modesto Nuts won the opening game, 6-5 in 10 innings, of their best-of-three series California League North Division playoffs against the San Jose Giants on Tuesday night.

It was 18-year-old Colt Emerson, the Mariners’ first-round pick in July, who came through with the game-winning hit in the bottom of the 10th, breaking a 5-5 tie with a bases-loaded, full-count single over the center fielder’s head.

“When you get two strikes, the approach doesn’t change,” Emerson told the Modesto Bee. “I was trying to hit the ball over the shortstop’s head. With two strikes, you put the bat on the ball and put it in play, and luckily, it happened to go over the center fielder’s head. I got the pitch I wanted, and I worked with it.”

Lazaro Montes, an 18-year-old outfielder, hit a solo homer in the bottom of the ninth to tie the score at 5-5.

Game 2 is scheduled for Thursday night in San Jose.

Who’s Hot

Mariners reliever Matt Brash leads all MLB pitchers with 71 appearances this season, and he’s been especially effective of late. Over his last eight appearances, he has allowed just three hits and four walks with 11 strikeouts over eight scoreless innings.

Who’s Not

Dominic Canzone is hitting .179 with two home runs, five RBI and a .610 OPS over 39 plate appearances this month.